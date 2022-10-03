Read full article on original website
Large Police Response Ends Peacefully
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There is no threat to the public after a search in a home on the 600 block of Frances St. Tuesday afternoon. When police arrived, the suspect was believed to have fled the home. Police later found and arrested the suspect in a neighboring home.
Shots Fired During Attempted Armed Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted robbery of a Green Bay gas station and shooting at the clerk. Cops were dispatched to the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue around 9:16 last night (MONDAY). The clerk reported that a male had demanded money and fired a handgun while customers were inside. No injuries were reported.
New London School Bus Crash Leads to 14 Injuries, Including 13 Students
NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An adult and 13 students were taken to area hospitals after a van crashed into the back of a school bus. It happened at the railroad tracks on County Highway S in New London just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the Manawa School...
Neenah Police Collecting Donations for Hurricane Relief
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ) — The Neenah Police Department is coordinating an effort to send a truckload of relief supplies down to Florida to help out in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Chief Aaron Olsen says they asked a local trucking company, N&M Transfer, for their help in driving the supplies down.
Overnight Parking For Truckers Has Become A Concern
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of a truck driver’s biggest concerns is where they are going to sleep that night. Truck drivers around the nation are having trouble finding overnight parking. Industry officials are saying this could lead to supply chain problems. Truck driver Natanahel Aguilera’s tells...
De Pere Church Collecting Donations for Hurricane Ian Relief
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — A De Pere church is collection donations for Hurricane Ian relief. First United Presbyterian Church is sending supplies to their sister congregation, Chapel By The Sea, located in the heart of one of the hardest hit areas, Fort Myers Florida. Pastor Luke Farwell says...
Innovation Park On The Radar For Brown County-UWGB
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Big plans are in the works on the UW-Green Bay campus, as the university pairs with Brown County to push forward a new innovation park. Building out the Phoenix Innovation Park is an idea that has been talked about for a few years but appears to have gained recent steam. A major goal with the new development is to double the school’s enrollment.
Kaukauna Teacher Is A National Award Winner
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna High School teacher is now celebrating after being named the winner of a $50,000 teaching prize. Dan Van Boxtel, who teaches automotive technology, is one of 20 winners throughout the nation. Van Boxtel took in all the emotion after being surprised by a...
Be Part Of A Welcome Home For U.S. Veterans
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The public is invited to welcome Korean and Vietnam war-era veterans as they return from an honor flight this weekend. The Flight of Champions, part of the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, is expected to land at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Candle Maker Joins The Hurricane Relief Campaign
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Door County Candle Company is helping those impacted by the devastating damage in Florida. The company has also been making a difference for Ukrainians throughout the war. From Ukraine candles to beachside candles, the Door County Candle Company continues to help those in...
Green Bay Students Talk Space With An Expert
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some Green Bay students are dreaming of the stars after visiting with a special guest Monday morning. NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei spoke with students at McAuliffe Elementary School about his experiences on the International Space Station. Back in January, Vande Hei participated in...
Outagamie County Budget For 2023
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Outagamie County’s newly submitted budget is one of the lowest tax levy rates in the state. County Executive Tom Nelson submitted his 2023 executive budget to the county board Tuesday. The proposal features a declining tax rate ( -8.9%) for the eighth year in...
Brown County Taxpayers Association Moves To Block Student Loan Forgiveness
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Taxpayers Association is suing President Joe Biden’s administration over the plan to forgive student loan debt. The BCTA filed its suit in federal court Tuesday. It is working with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm.
Appleton Schools On The Stump Ahead Of Referendum Vote
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Just a month before the November elections, school officials in Appleton are trying to prepare the public for a vote worth over $130 million. “Twenty-two of our 27 schools are over 50 years of age. On average, our schools average 66 years of age,” explained Appleton Area School District Superintendent Greg Hartjes. “They’re very solid buildings, but yet they just need to be updated.”
