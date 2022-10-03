ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV-TV

Locals with ties to Florida ask for community's help in wake of Ian

The devastation of Hurricane Ian hits close to home for Georgians with ties to Florida, some who still have family picking up the pieces. Locals with ties to Florida ask for community’s help …. The devastation of Hurricane Ian hits close to home for Georgians with ties to Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV-TV

Georgia's unemployment rate drops below 3%

The latest job and unemployment numbers are out for quarter 3 for Georgia with the Peach State continuing to see record low unemployment. Georgia's labor commissioner said the state maintained its lowest unemployment numbers for the second consecutive month. Georgia’s unemployment rate drops below 3%. The latest job and...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Voting rights experts analyze Georgia Senate race

Georgia is less than two weeks away from early voting and the last day to register to vote for the midterm is Oct. 11. But all eyes are on the Peach State’s highly contested Senate race that could shift the balance of power in Washington. Voting rights experts analyze...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy