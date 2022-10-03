Two men have been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a student on her way to Tarpon Springs High School. The juvenile was walking to her bus stop near Grosse Avenue and Harrison Street about 8 a.m. Oct. 5 when a man got out of a Nissan pickup truck and tried to grab her right shoulder, according to a Tarpon Springs Police Department report. The student was able to fight off the subject and ran to her bus stop. She later contacted the school resource officer regarding the incident.

TARPON SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO