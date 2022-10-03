ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Florida teenager dies after high-speed crash in stolen Maserati

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida teenager has died and two others stay in the hospital following a high-speed crash in a stolen Maserati, deputies stated. Video from a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter confirmed the lethal crash on Sunday evening. Deputies stated the motive force in the...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Accidents
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say. A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Beach Beacon

Woman killed crossing U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs

A woman died Oct. 5 when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross U.S. Highway 19 in a motorized wheelchair, the Tarpon Springs Police Department reported. The incident occurred about 12:31 p.m. in the 40300 block of U.S. 19. A white Jeep was northbound and struck the victim, who was crossing west to east in an area not designated for crossing, according to police.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
parentherald.com

Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash

A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
Beach Beacon

2 accused in attempted abduction in Tarpon Springs

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a student on her way to Tarpon Springs High School. The juvenile was walking to her bus stop near Grosse Avenue and Harrison Street about 8 a.m. Oct. 5 when a man got out of a Nissan pickup truck and tried to grab her right shoulder, according to a Tarpon Springs Police Department report. The student was able to fight off the subject and ran to her bus stop. She later contacted the school resource officer regarding the incident.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Petersburg
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo police’s K-9 unit finds a home

LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home. The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle. “We’ve never had our...
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy