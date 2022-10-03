Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Kids Can Take a Field Trip to a Historic Restaurant on No School DayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
blackchronicle.com
Florida teenager dies after high-speed crash in stolen Maserati
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida teenager has died and two others stay in the hospital following a high-speed crash in a stolen Maserati, deputies stated. Video from a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter confirmed the lethal crash on Sunday evening. Deputies stated the motive force in the...
2 arrested after Tarpon Springs student grabbed while walking to bus stop, police say
The Tarpon Springs Police Department is actively investigating an incident Wednesday after a high school student was grabbed by a man as she walked to her bus stop.
10-year-old boy hit by car in St. Pete
A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car on Wednesday evening, the St. Peterburg Police Department said.
iontb.com
10 year-old child injured after struck by a vehicle in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department continues to investigate a crash involving a 10 year-old boy. The crash occurred at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 when the boy was struck by a vehicle. The crash occurred on 72nd Avenue between 1st and 2nd Street North. According to police,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say. A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.
fox13news.com
Helicopter video: Teens take off in Maserati before deadly crash on St. Pete roadway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After three teens allegedly stole an unlocked Maserati and crashed it into a Pinellas County business, the sheriff's office has released dash camera, helicopter and surveillance video of what led up to the crash. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies were already in the...
Beach Beacon
Woman killed crossing U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs
A woman died Oct. 5 when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross U.S. Highway 19 in a motorized wheelchair, the Tarpon Springs Police Department reported. The incident occurred about 12:31 p.m. in the 40300 block of U.S. 19. A white Jeep was northbound and struck the victim, who was crossing west to east in an area not designated for crossing, according to police.
parentherald.com
Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash
A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox13news.com
Two men arrested for trying to abduct Tarpon Springs High student walking to bus stop, police say
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Two men were arrested for trying to abduct Tarpon Springs High School student while she was walking to her bus stop Wednesday morning, investigators said. Jamichael Williams and Paul Warren were both taken into custody on one felony count of false imprisonment, the Tarpon Springs Police...
Florida homeless family including pregnant mom shot at while sleeping in car at park
A family of five, including a pregnant mother, was shot at while sleeping in a rental car at a park in Tampa, Florida early Wednesday, according to police.
Beach Beacon
2 accused in attempted abduction in Tarpon Springs
Two men have been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a student on her way to Tarpon Springs High School. The juvenile was walking to her bus stop near Grosse Avenue and Harrison Street about 8 a.m. Oct. 5 when a man got out of a Nissan pickup truck and tried to grab her right shoulder, according to a Tarpon Springs Police Department report. The student was able to fight off the subject and ran to her bus stop. She later contacted the school resource officer regarding the incident.
Pinellas woman locks dog in room covered in ‘human feces,’ deputies say
A Safety Harbor woman was arrested and accused of locking a dog in a bedroom covered in human feces, according to arrest documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
Two Arrested In Attempted Abduction Of Tarpon Springs High School Student
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – Tarpon Springs police say a female high school student, fought off an attacker Wednesday morning while she walked to her bus stop. According to police, on Wednesday, at approximately 8:00 am, a female juvenile student from Tarpon Springs High School requested
Beach Beacon
Largo police’s K-9 unit finds a home
LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home. The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle. “We’ve never had our...
Man accused of killing another man with one punch at gas station
A Hillsborough County man is accused of killing another man with one punch at a gas station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa AC company owner arrested after stealing thousands from business, deputies say
A Tampa AC company owner was arrested after deputies said he stole thousands of dollars from a business.
Pinellas County Schools offers counseling after student killed in stolen vehicle crash
The Pinellas County Schools had crisis counselors available on Monday following the death of a student over the weekend.
Family of 5 sleeping in car targeted in apparently random shooting: TPD
Tampa Police said the department is investigating an apparently random shooting after someone fired multiple shots into a car with a family of five inside early Wednesday morning.
Man arrested after making bomb threat at Pinellas Park WingHouse: police
A man was arrested after making a bomb threat at a Pinellas Park WingHouse, authorities say.
Comments / 2