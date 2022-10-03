Read full article on original website
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
LMPD: Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in west Louisville early Thursday. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers received a call of a "person down" in the street in the 3400 block of West Broadway around 2 a.m. Officers discovered the man lying in the...
Wave 3
Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
Wave 3
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
wdrb.com
Memorial service held for 19 Louisville residents killed in domestic violence incidents in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen people have lost their lives this year due to domestic violence in Louisville. Their names were read at a memorial Wednesday as flowers were placed on chairs at Jefferson Square Park. Leaders from the Center for Women and Families said people need to start talking about domestic violence.
Wave 3
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
Woman dies in Jacobs neighborhood after being hit by vehicle, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car in the Jacobs neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a person hit on Berry Boulevard near Georgetown Place around 7:45 p.m. Their initial investigation shows that a woman was...
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
wdrb.com
Teen shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
wcluradio.com
Jefferson County man wanted for murder arrested Sunday
HENRY COUNTY — A Jefferson County man wanted for murder was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop along Interstate 71. Kentucky State Police said Alex L. Foster, 29, of Louisville, had two active warrants – one for murder and the other for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
wdrb.com
Missing 30-year-old Louisville man found safe, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing, endangered man. Police said that 30-year-old Jorge Martinez called his family and told them he was "lost and confused" in downtown Louisville. He has been missing since Tuesday. He requires medication that he...
wdrb.com
'Not who my husband is' | Wife of suspect in Nelson County police shooting said he belongs in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic violence suspect, who is accused of attempted murder of Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies, was in court on Tuesday. Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. As Curtis faced a judge,...
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
WLKY.com
Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a 35-year-old woman that was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County on Monday. KSP said the 35-year-old was Saffire Doss from Louisville. Watch our coverage of the crash in the player above. They said Doss was...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
clayconews.com
A LOUISVILLE MAN WANTED FOR MURDER ARRESTED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON INTERSTATE 71 IN HENRY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HENRY COUNTY, KY – Kentucky State Police Is reporting that on Sunday October 2, 2022 at approximately 1:37 A.M. a KSP Post 5 Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger in the area of the 26 mile marker on Interstate 71 in Henry County after observing a traffic infraction.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Louisville family remembers late motorcyclist who was hit on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is remembering a loved one who had been killed in late September. Chris Purvis, 53, was hit on New Cut Road Sept. 26 when police said a driver pulled in front of him while he was riding his motorcycle. He later died at...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 51-year-old shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified Martin Polk. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers found...
Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth
A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
