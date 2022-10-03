Read full article on original website
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner
Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says city was prepared for Ian, will help those impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah was spared from serious impacts from Ian last week, Mayor Van Johnson says he’s grateful the city was equipped for the storm. Better safe than sorry is the point Mayor Van Johnson wanted to drive home as he says Savannah was well prepared for if Ian did hit our area. Because Ian took another path, the Mayor says Savannah is a blessed city.
Search under way for missing toddler in neighborhood near Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before...
wtoc.com
National Cinnamon Roll Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is National Cinnamon Roll Day. Cinnaholic’s in Statesboro gave WTOC a behind the scenes look.
wtoc.com
Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
wtoc.com
Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization planning for 2050
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The year 2050 might seem far away – but the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is already planning. They are specifically looking at transportation and how to best meet those needs decades down the road. They have already hosted several meetings and there are more...
wtoc.com
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
wtoc.com
Savannah Baptist Center’s Sewing Sisters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Baptist Center is known for their food pantry and clothes closet but that’s not all they do. Including a group of women who are using their passion for sewing to give back to others. “This is kind of one of the best kept...
wtoc.com
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
hiltonheadsun.com
Trampolines, escape rooms, Perk on the island, and a Messex reboot
We have seen a storm of new business activity over the past few weeks. Let’s get you caught up on the latest doings around the Lowcountry entrepreneurial community. Trampoline park coming to Bluffton: Families desperate for more indoor entertainment options, rejoice. Bluffton residents Haleigh and David Johnston have felt your pain and decided to get proactive. They have signed an agreement to bring the Altitude Trampoline Park to the U.S. 278 corridor.
wtoc.com
Making stuffed pork chop with Chef Darin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that it’s fall, there’s a lot of produce in season. One of the most popular: apples. We went to Chef Darin’s kitchen to see how to make an elegant yet simple meal using apples.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
Savannah Tribune
16th Annual Heritage Dinner & Coastal Area Talent Showcase Returns
The 16th Annual Heritage Dinner and Coastal Area Talent Showcase is slated to emerge from its two-year virtual format, to return to its popular, in-person showcase event, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Carey Hilliards Banquet Center, located at 11111 Abercorn Street. A welcoming reception starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Dinner Showcase at 7:00 p.m.
wtoc.com
Build a better burpee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve already learned how to build a better plank and squat and now we’re putting them together. Take a look at how Custom Fit in Savannah helped us build a better burpee.
wtoc.com
Hilton Head leaders meet to determine fate of 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300 million dollar project is in jeopardy on Hilton Head Island. Over the past few months, we’ve been following the negotiations between Beaufort County and Hilton Head regarding this massive project. All of those conversations come down to today, as town council decides whether or not to accept the county’s final offer.
wtoc.com
Savannah Garden Tours benefitting One Love Animal Rescue this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for some gardening tips, inspiration, or just want a peek at what others are growing in their backyard, a tour is coming up this weekend to give you a taste of it all. Savannah Garden Tours showcases Savannah area gardens in the...
wtoc.com
Group working to get Hinesville VA Clinic renamed after Vietnam War veterans
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville VA Clinic is now one step closer to holding the names of four area Vietnam veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This is more than friends meeting for breakfast. Bruce McCartney, Donald Singleton, and Brenda Acebes all have ties to the Vietnam War and know how important it is to remember those who were lost.
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Daniel Snope
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AP Calculus can be tough for even the best high school students. But one teacher tries to make sure no one gets left behind, using some of the skills he learned while serving in the military. Meet Daniel Snope, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher. Daniel...
wtoc.com
‘It honestly doesn’t seem like six months:’ Bryan Co. couple rebuilding after tornado destroyed home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks six months since a deadly EF-4 tornado destroyed parts of north Bryan County. Andrew and Joselyn Clayton stand on the foundation of what was once their house as they look at other damaged homes still remaining from the storm. “It honestly doesn’t seem...
