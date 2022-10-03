Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO