who13.com
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in Iowa over Listeria concerns
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
who13.com
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
who13.com
Iowans flock to Center Grove Orchard for fall fun
CAMBRIDGE, Iowa – Cool mornings have been sweet for a place that’s popular during the fall season. Center Grove Orchard has more than 6,000 apple trees with more than 30 varieties. The warm weather this weekend made it an appealing place for people to check out the pumpkin...
who13.com
Election officials begin testing ballot machines for Midterm elections
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Midterm elections on November 8 are sneaking up and election officials are showcasing the work that has been put in to uphold election integrity. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was at the Polk County Election office on Wednesday, where workers started the process of testing all vote tabulators. More specifically the testing is called a “logic accuracy test”. Every single county in the state is conducting these tests ahead of the midterm election.
who13.com
Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public
DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
who13.com
Health assessments older Iowans
Health is important, especially as we age. Those 65 and older can take part in free health assessments every year for life. Project Manager of the Physical Activity and Aging Study at Iowa State University Joey Saavedra shares the details. You can sign up for the Physical Activity and Aging...
who13.com
Must have toys for dogs
We’re less than two weeks away from the event that has everything for pets –products, training, and entertainment all under one roof!. Cathy Erickson shows some must-have toys for your furry friends leading up to the Great Iowa Pet Expo. For more information about the Great Iowa Pet...
who13.com
Mental health providers and resources for Latino, bilingual and/or bi-cultural Iowans
Check out a list of Latinx and/or Bilingual Mental Health Providers compiled by The Office of Latino Affairs. You can find it by clicking here.
