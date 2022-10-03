Marshall volleyball wins weekend invitational

Last week was an up-and-down for the Marshall volleyball program, but it was punctuated with an inspiring step forward. The Cardinals beat Belleville in a thriller, lost a tough one against New Glarus, then romped to a tournament victory at Rio over the weekend to set the stage for an action-packed end to the season.

Marshall’s home matchup against Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 27 was one for the books. The Cardinals looked to be in trouble of slipping out of the conference race as the Wildcats leapt out to a quick two-set lead with set scores of 25-16 and 25-21.

The Cardinals rallied. They scrapped back-to-back wins with set scores of 25-22 to force a decisive fifth set. Marshall capped the comeback with a 15-10 win there, solidifying a huge conference win.

Sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel led the team with 22 kills, followed by junior middle Makenna Berg-Krogman with 14. Senior libero Halle Weisensel had 25 digs and three aces and junior setter Kate Luzenski had 43 assists and 23 digs.

The Belleville win locked Marshall into a tie for second place in the conference standings with New Glarus. Ironically, that was the next team on the schedule as the Cardinals traveled south to the Glarner Knights on Thursday, Sept. 29.

New Glarus was licking its wounds from a 3-1 loss to Waterloo two days prior and was out for revenge. The Glarner Knights won in three sets, 25-23, 25-15, 25-15.

The loss knocked Marshall down to third in the Capitol—South conference standings with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Undeterred, the Cardinals turned their attention towards a tournament at Rio High School on Saturday, Oct. 1. Marshall proved its worth, going undefeated on the day to win the tournament.

“We played very well,” Marshall head coach Christina Schreiber said. “Towards the end of the day we were firing on all cylinders and I would argue we played the best volleyball we have all season. It was a long day but the championship win makes it all worth it.”

Only one team even won a set on the Cardinals all day. The Cardinals started strong with a 25-13, 25-11 win over Wayland Academy and followed that up with a 25-15, 25-18 win over Montello. The Cardinals whomped Lourdes Academy 25-14, 25-7 before meeting the host school, Rio, in the championship.

Rio stole the first set, 25-21. The Cardinals never flinched. They stormed back for a 25-19 win in the second and held on for a narrow 15-13 win in the third to seal the championship.

Hoel led the team with 32 kills on the day and Berg-Krogman contributed 18. It was a strong day of service as junior middle Emily Brodbeck, Luzenski, and Hoel all served up seven aces while Weisensel and senior defensive specialist Sydney Flint added four.

With an inspiring championship under their belts, the Cardinals now return their attention to the Capitol—South conference. Marshall has a tough one up next as it has to travel to undefeated Waterloo on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The next week, the Cardinals will play their final home game of the regular season against Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Oct. 11. They’ll close the regular season on the road against Cambridge on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Capitol—South volleyball standings

-as of Thursday, Sept. 29

1. Waterloo, 8-0

2. New Glarus, 5-2

3. Marshall, 4-3

4. Wisconsin Heights, 3-4

5. Belleville, 2-6

6. Cambridge, 0-7