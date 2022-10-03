ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Young Buck Challenges Pitbull Named “Bosco” For King Of The Backyard

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
That’s a unique match up if I’ve ever seen one.

White-tailed deer are a favorite of many outdoor enthusiasts.

They taste great, provide a unique and challenging hunt, and are just a beautiful creature.

Everyone loves seeing a nice mature buck too. It’s hard to beat seeing an animal that has to fight everyday to survive and grow old. They say you can’t eat antlers but there’s just something pretty cool about knowing a buck might it that long and was able to pass on its genes to have more deer in the years to come.

So, regardless of what the video has in store, I’m willing to watch anything with deer.

Usually bucks only get aggressive with other deer during mating season. Sometimes though, they get defensive and ready to fight when there’s something they consider a predator around. These deer don’t get old by running, they do it by scaring off too.

When this deer wandered into this person’s yard, looking to munch on some apples it came face-to-face with a very curious pitbull named Bosco. I mean, it’s hard to blame a dog for being curious of the mysterious creature that showed up in his yard.

The nice 8-point buck immediately gets ready to fight, unsure of what the dog is.

The stare each other down and walk around the yard, Bosco more amused than anything, tail wagging the whole time. The deer on the other hand, is equally as curious, but naturally a bit more defensive.

As worried as the deer looks, the dog just seems happy to be alive.

This nice boy is just trying to play with the deer. The deer is too worried to join in on the fun.

Eventually, the buck has had enough and high-tails it out of the yard:

“Tis apple season for the deer, who come to our yard to help themselves. Our rescue pit bull, Bosco, wants to make friends with this young buck.

The buck was not in any danger, as he had ample opportunity to run away, which he did, at the end. The dog only followed to the treeline.”

It’s too bad the deer didn’t just play with the good boy trying to make a friend.

Deer Stomps Hawk, Saves Bunny

Some times this stuff just doesn’t make any sense at all.

I mean, a deer helping a rabbit get away from a hawk sounds like the plot of a Disney movie, really.

But, what doesn’t necessarily make sense usually makes for something cool. I mean, if it’s not common, it is more intriguing.

For this rabbit in Wisconsin, that was the case.

“Kris Miller was trimming trees around Nordic Mountain country park, Wisconsin, USA, earlier this month when he spotted a red tailed hawk dead on the ground.

After checking CCTV from June 11, the 29-year-old operations manager was ‘astonished’ when he saw the bird of prey swoop down on an unsuspecting rabbit below.”

A hawk is seen coming down out of a tree and hitting the ground pretty hard. This is how hawks hunt. This type of area, open grass next to woods is their bread and butter, as it holds lots of opportunity for prey to come out into the open while hawks spot them secretly from above.

As the hawk is wrestling whatever it has got ahold of a deer comes out of nowhere and just starts stomping the absolute shit out of the hawk.

A rabbit breaks free of the grip and makes for high ground with better cover. And the hawk? Well, it takes the worst beating of its life.

As the poor chap tries to fly away, the deer just doesn’t let it. Rather, it uses both sets of legs to stomp the actual life out of the bird.

A stone cold killer… the circle of life.

White Moose Goes Nuts On Robo Lawn Mower

That’s a title that doesn’t even sound real.

I mean, what are the odds of seeing a white moose?

They odds are slim, just like this guy who searched for three-years to get footage of a white moose. This video is also from Europe where there is said to be 400,000 moose, and only an estimated 100 are white moose.

Then add on top of that the fact it’s in someone’s yard stomping a lawnmower, a robot lawnmower.

Like, what a scene…

It starts with a video of a young bull white moose in somebody’s yard and you really don’t notice the robot lawnmower going until the moose turns towards it.

The moose walks right up to the lawnmower and gives it a hardcore stare down. They are a curious animal by nature, but it really doesn’t look like it enjoys this lawnmower at all.

All at once the moose pulls back gives the lawnmower a good stomp right on target.

The moose continues to stare it down after that as it keep on mowing and decides it did enough before it starts to have a snack on the tree. It doesn’t attack it again but continues to give the lawnmower dirty looks.

Although the mower seemed to keep going the large animal actually broke it.

“This albino moose was happily chomping on some leaves from a tree when it got startled by an approaching lawnmower robot.

It looked a little surprised and hit the lawnmower with its hooves thereby breaking it”

That is a true once-in-a-lifetime experience.

If anyone else has a video of a white moose stomping a robot lawnmower I might think it’s fake. It’s just the type of thing that won’t happen anytime soon.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

