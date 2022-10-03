Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Plumas County News
FRC adds second bachelor’s degree: Ecosystem Restoration and Applied Fire Management
Feather River College received provisional approval for a bachelor’s degree in Ecosystem Restoration and Applied Fire Management. This is the second bachelor’s degree offered from FRC, building upon the existing Equine and Ranch Management degree that graduated its first class in 2018. AB 927 (Medina) authorizes California community colleges to approve statewide up to 30 bachelor’s degrees yearly, regulating that they focus on career or technical training and requiring that programs do not duplicate any existing CSU or UC bachelor’s degree.
actionnewsnow.com
Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants
CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
Plumas County News
Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary
Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary, age 35, passed out of this life on September 22, 2022. She was born September 26, 1986, to Larry and Amy McClellan in Reno, Nevada. Joy was a vibrant, passionate woman who will long be remembered by those who knew her. She loved being a mom and called her daughter “her everything.” Joy adored animals, being out in nature, camping, gardening, painting, making jewelry, reading, and swimming.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters battling fire in Butte County rice fields
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are battling the Nelson Fire burning in rice fields north of Richvale, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire remains at 20-30 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
Living History School Days return to White Sulphur Springs Ranch
After a two year Covid layoff, the kids came back to White Sulphur Springs Ranch in 2022. The previous School Days was in 2019, which was the last one in an unbroken string stretching back eight previous years to September of 2009. Unlike in previous years which only welcomed students from Portola, this year, third-graders from two different schools stepped back in time. Over 100 kids from Quincy and Portola participated, helped by 16 teachers and 20 volunteers from each community.
Plumas County News
Thanks for the great memories and congratulations Carolyn Steurer
For over 34 years the Chester senior community has been served nutritious meals, in a manner that few other communities can compare, under the direction of local resident Carolyn Steurer. Shortly after moving to Chester, Steurer was looking for a part-time job to occupy some of her spare time and she found it in 1988 with three other locals serving Senior Nutritional Meals at the Chester Memorial Hall.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist crashes into tree west of Chico, taken to hospital
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. The CHP said the motorcyclist was traveling around a curve in the area of the 2400 block of Chico River Road and slid off the road. The motorcyclist...
Plumas County News
Rounds on Graeagle courses are a ‘Fall to Remember’
This week the women participated in a couples tournament hosted by the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association — the annual Big Chief Couples Golf Tournament and awards dinner on Sept. 25. The dinner was held at the Graeagle Picnic Grounds where BBQ chef John Grasso and his crew served a very popular prime rib dinner. Medallions were given to winners of prior tournaments.
RELATED PEOPLE
Plumas County News
Final farmers markets this week in Quincy, Lake Almanor
This week marks the final farmers markets of the season for two area farms — Rugged Roots Farm in Quincy and the Lake Almanor Farmers Market. Rugged Roots located across the highway from Gansner Airport will hold its final market Tuesday, Oct. 4. from 5 to 7 p.m. This...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman jogging dies after she was hit by minivan in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 4:55 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The collision happened on Bruce Road at California Park Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Lieutenant Mike Rodden tells Action News Now a middle-aged...
Plumas County News
IVRPD to meet on Oct. 7; seeks new board members
The Indian Valley Recreation and Parks District is holding a meeting this Friday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Historic Taylorsville Hall to discuss the future of the district. “We would really like to encourage the community to attend and share thoughts or comments on the future of the district,” said member Niki Hammerich.
susanvillestuff.com
Out of Control Van Smashes Through Susanville Police Department Wall
Despite some scary moments, no injuries were reported in the building Tuesday afternoon when the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle on Susanville’s Main Street, crashing through a wall, and burying itself in the side of the Susanville Police Department’s offices at 1801 Main. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Zip Books, E-Books, the October Book Giveaway, and more at your library!
First, Plumas County Library is incredibly excited to announce the Zip Book Program returned Oct. 1! Zip Books is a way for you to request books that our library does not own. Eligible books are purchased and shipped directly to your home — at no cost to you! When you’ve finished with the book, simply return it to the branch you requested it from. Visit www.plumascounty.us/2842 for more information or to print out the form. (Available at all Plumas and Sierra library branches and stations.) Just a reminder, if you haven’t returned your zip book from earlier this year, you will need to do so before you can order a new one.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
Lassen County News
Update: SPD provides details on Main Street crash
This afternoon’s accident remains under investigation, but according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the driver of the eastbound vehicle that crashed into the department’s building about 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 “possibly experienced a medical emergency causing them to lose control of their vehicle which then crossed over the westbound lanes of traffic, over the curb and into the building.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plumas County News
PDH to hold health fair in mid-October; appointment required
Plumas District Hospital is offering another health fair during the second and third week of October (Oct. 10-14, Oct. 17-21). The health fair provides community members with the opportunity to have blood draws done at a discount. The October health fair will be held Monday – Friday, 7 to 9:30...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Skyway Monday evening
PARADISE, Calif. - A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash on Skyway Monday evening, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Skyway when he veered into oncoming traffic just after 5 p.m. and crashed into an SUV. The crash happened between...
Plumas County News
Local artist painted with grizzlies; see her work at Main Street Artists Gallery
Main Street Artists Gallery presents Where Water Meets Land, a brilliant show of new watercolors by its very own Lucinda Wood. This intrepid artist has just returned from a trip to Katmai National Park in southwest Alaska and she has stories to tell of painting with grizzlies at the water’s edge.
actionnewsnow.com
Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
Comments / 0