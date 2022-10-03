Read full article on original website
Oct. 5, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Bickling Sets Program Mark for Goals in Warren Girls’ Victory; Ridgway Boys Win in OT
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Georgie Bickling tied, set, and added to the Warren girls’ soccer career goals record with a hat trick in the Dragons’ 6-0 win at Meadville. Bickling sits at 84 career goals after Wednesday’s match. She broke the previous record of 82 goals set by Kyra Wotorson. Bickling also tallied a pair of assists in the win.
St. Marys, Punxsutawney Advance to D9 Class 2A Team Tennis Finals
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Top-seed St. Marys and No. 2 seed Punxsutawney earned semifinal wins in the District 9 Class 2A tennis tournament on Wednesday. St. Marys won by a score of 3-2 over Clearfield, while Punxsutawney was a 4-1 winner over No. 3 seed Elk County Catholic. St....
Oct. 4, 2022 Soccer: Port Allegany Sweeps St. Marys; GM, Hickory, Mercer, Fairview Boys Notch Wins
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Aidan Emerick’s goal proved to be the difference as Port Allegany beat St. Marys, 3-1. Henry Kisler and Jarrod Funk also scored for Port, with Jeff Ruding and Emerick notching assists. The game-winner was scored with 5:52 left in the game. Aidan Clark had...
Clarion’s Kerle wins D9 2A Girls’ Golf Title; Moniteau, Bradford Win Team Titles at Coudy Country Club Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – Clarion’s McKayla Kerle rolled to the District 9 Class 2A girls’ golf individual title at Coudersport Country Club Monday, while Moniteau (2A) and Bradford (3A) won team titles. Team Scores • Individual Scores. Kerle shot an 83 putting her 12 shots ahead of...
Watch Live: ECC at Clarion Girls Soccer
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of our social media channels.
Penn State Wrestling Announces 2022-23 Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (Penn St. Athletics) – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, under the direction of head coach Cael Sanderson, has announced its 2022-23 schedule. The Nittany Lions host seven home duals this season, including two in the Bryce Jordan Center. Please note that all dates and times are subject to change and television and/or streaming will be announced soon.
Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon to school
A Potter County teen has been suspended from school and accused of threatening his high school and bringing a weapon onto school grounds, according to police.
He ‘fell in love’ with Bellefonte, now he opened his own independent record shop
“I fell in love with the downtown Bellefonte area. I just like the small town vibe, the red brick,” the first-time business owner said.
NYSP looking for help identifying suspect in Cattaraugus County
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (585) 344-6200.
PennDot Announces Maintenance Schedule in Warren County for Week of Oct. 3
OIL CITY, Pa. – Warren County Maintenance Manager Adam Elms today announced the. following county maintenance schedule for the week of Oct. 3 for roadways. maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). There will be spray patching in Glade Township on Fifth Ave. and Route 59, as well...
Pennsylvania man killed, another seriously injured in crash in McKean County
A Pennsylvania man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in McKean County on Monday.
Single Vehicle Accident at Smethport Kwik-Fill
A medical issue is believed to have caused a single car accident in Smethport. The Smethport Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the Kwik-Fill on Main Street Tuesday afternoon for a reported collision. When they arrived, they discovered that a car had hit a safety pipe barrier in front of the building. The building itself was undamaged.
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
Bicyclist Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured after a vehicle struck a bicycle in Falls Creek on Sunday. DuBois-based State Police responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash on October 2 around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Apple Lane in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
Johnstown man sentenced in botched robbery turned homicide, withdraws murder plea, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a Johnstown man was sentenced Monday for his role in a "botched robbery" turned homicide from January of 2021. Officials say Dionte Jones, 29, was sentenced to serve 6 to 16 years in state prison, followed...
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance
Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
Seeking public assistance identifying suspect
On August 17, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Spectrum Store located at 1747 Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 reference case number 10998324.
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI
App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
