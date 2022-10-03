ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curwensville, PA

d9and10sports.com

Oct. 5, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Bickling Sets Program Mark for Goals in Warren Girls’ Victory; Ridgway Boys Win in OT

MEADVILLE, Pa. – Georgie Bickling tied, set, and added to the Warren girls’ soccer career goals record with a hat trick in the Dragons’ 6-0 win at Meadville. Bickling sits at 84 career goals after Wednesday’s match. She broke the previous record of 82 goals set by Kyra Wotorson. Bickling also tallied a pair of assists in the win.
MEADVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

St. Marys, Punxsutawney Advance to D9 Class 2A Team Tennis Finals

ST. MARYS, Pa. – Top-seed St. Marys and No. 2 seed Punxsutawney earned semifinal wins in the District 9 Class 2A tennis tournament on Wednesday. St. Marys won by a score of 3-2 over Clearfield, while Punxsutawney was a 4-1 winner over No. 3 seed Elk County Catholic. St....
SAINT MARYS, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: ECC at Clarion Girls Soccer

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of our social media channels.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Penn State Wrestling Announces 2022-23 Schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (Penn St. Athletics) – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, under the direction of head coach Cael Sanderson, has announced its 2022-23 schedule. The Nittany Lions host seven home duals this season, including two in the Bryce Jordan Center. Please note that all dates and times are subject to change and television and/or streaming will be announced soon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wesb.com

Single Vehicle Accident at Smethport Kwik-Fill

A medical issue is believed to have caused a single car accident in Smethport. The Smethport Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the Kwik-Fill on Main Street Tuesday afternoon for a reported collision. When they arrived, they discovered that a car had hit a safety pipe barrier in front of the building. The building itself was undamaged.
SMETHPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
SAYRE, PA
wccsradio.com

TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
HOMER CITY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance

Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
nyspnews.com

Seeking public assistance identifying suspect

On August 17, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Spectrum Store located at 1747 Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 reference case number 10998324.
ALLEGANY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI

App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
JAMESTOWN, NY

