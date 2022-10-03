Read full article on original website
MAC names Bulldog to All-Star game
JACKSON — The Mississippi Association of Coaches named a Natchez Bulldog to the roster for the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game this year. The football game is played annually between the top players from Mississippi and Alabama. Natchez Head Coach Steve Davis’s right hand man Christen Reynolds, a senior manager, was...
Runners kick up dust at Duncan Park Invitational
NATCHEZ — Cathedral, Natchez, Jefferson County, Loyd Star and West Lincoln were among teams competing at the Duncan Park Invitational Monday afternoon. Cathedral was the only school of those five to take home any hardware after winning the varsity Boys meet and placing second in JV Girls. Natchez mayor...
Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
DHS — James E. Mitchell Jr. DHS — Antonio J. Lewis Jr. Celia Rochelle Jewitt and Deangelo Dontez Hewitt Sr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce) John K. Harriss v. Ashley Harriss. Marriage license applications:. Kory Wayne Allen, 25, Natchez to Donna Joe Baker, 21, Natchez. Gregory Lynn Boyte, 55,...
Opal Ramshur Vines
Opal Vines, a long-time resident of Natchez, left this world on Oct. 3, 2022. She was always full of life and energy and loved her family deeply. She attended Church with her daughters at both Parkway Baptist Church and Natchez Church of God. Services for Opal Ramshur Vines, 81, of...
Dave York, Jr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Elder Dave York, Jr., 69, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Jackson will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ with Pastor Johnny Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Rehoboth Church...
Charles Metcalf
MONTEREY – Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Metcalf, 65, of Monterey, LA were held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Womack officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Harold Alexander Givens
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Harold Alexander Givens, 74, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 29, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Weather Forecast: October 5, 2022
NATCHEZ — Months ago the Miss-Lou lost one of its native sons Mickey Gilley and another country legend has joined him as Loretta Lynn died Tuesday. Of course that is enough bad news for Wednesday. Instead, turn your attention to the weather forecast and the fact fall might be...
Charles James Sims
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Charles James Sims, 102, of Gulfport, MS, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Gulfport will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the...
VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi
NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Natchez, MS
One of the South’s oldest cities, Natchez Mississippi is a historic tourist attraction. As the crown jewel near the Mississippi River, thousands of tourists head to Natchez every year to explore landmarks such as the Melrose estate, Natchez National Historical Park, and Natchez Trace Parkway. In addition to these...
New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete
Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
Charter school needs no further approval, says state charter school authorizer board
NATCHEZ — A Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board representative said the Instant Impact Global Prep charter school approved Sept. 26 for Natchez does not need further approval from any governing body. “The application approved by the MCSAB does not have to be approved by the Natchez-Adams School District,” said...
Live@Five concert Thursday features Big Al and the Heavyweights
NATCHEZ — Live@Five Natchez, our city’s free live music concert series, this Thursday features Big Al and the Heavyweights. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the bandstand at River Bluff Park on Broadway and will continue until sunset. Live@Five are outdoor, family-friendly concerts free to the public and an opportunity to mingle with others in the community and enjoy live music while children play on the bluff.
Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning
The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Fayette man killed in crash on Highway 61
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 64-year-old Fayette man. The crash happened just before noon on Tuesday, October 4 on Highway 61 near Port Gibson. According to MHP, a Toyota Camry, driven by Isaac Colenberg, was traveling south on the highway and collided head-on […]
SIMPLY DELISH: Customers lining up at this new Mississippi Po Boy shop
Sometimes a one-page menu is all that’s needed to find something to satisfy a hungry stomach, and that’s all you’ll find at a new Po Boy restaurant on the Natchez bluff. “There’s really nothing else like it around here,” said Tom Graning, one of many in the Graning family who all run Wardo’s New Orleans-style Po Boys at 309 N. Broadway St.
Sculptor unveils potential designs for U.S. Colored Troops monument
NATCHEZ — Three 12-foot-tall bronze statues stand on a pedestal, adding another two feet to the height. One bronze man is a U.S. Navy sailor who faces the Mississippi River so the sunset will glow upon his face. Another is a U.S. Colored Troops Infantryman, and the third is a U.S. Colored Troops Heavy Artillery soldier.
Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
