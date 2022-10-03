RICHFIELD, Minn. – As temperatures fall, critters are looking for spaces to keep warm or store their food for winter.In Richfield, Jill Ruiz is used to seeing walnuts scattered in her yard. She has a large, old walnut tree that produces many nuts that fall during autumn."Apparently the red squirrels like the walnuts," Ruiz said.On Tuesday morning, Ruiz went to get a routine oil change. Her mechanic discovered quite a surprise inside her hood – about 100 walnuts."They just kept on coming and I was digging down further and further, and just found a ton of stuff in there," she...

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO