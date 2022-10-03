Read full article on original website
Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire
A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
Car critters: As cold approaches, rodents are seeking out vehicles for warmth and storage
RICHFIELD, Minn. – As temperatures fall, critters are looking for spaces to keep warm or store their food for winter.In Richfield, Jill Ruiz is used to seeing walnuts scattered in her yard. She has a large, old walnut tree that produces many nuts that fall during autumn."Apparently the red squirrels like the walnuts," Ruiz said.On Tuesday morning, Ruiz went to get a routine oil change. Her mechanic discovered quite a surprise inside her hood – about 100 walnuts."They just kept on coming and I was digging down further and further, and just found a ton of stuff in there," she...
Photos: Cute cottage in the heart of Hudson for sale
Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find. Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out. The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation. The living room...
Shakopee's iconic Dangerfield's sells, with buyer planning new concept
A renovated dining room at Dangerfield's Restaurant in Shakopee. The restaurant's new owners plan to complete renovations and rename the establishment Shakopee House in mid-November. Courtesy of Tony Donatell. A prominent restaurant group in the Twin Cities suburbs announced plans Tuesday to bring a new concept to the iconic Dangerfield's...
Man damages EP store using a machete
An 18-year-old man was arrested without incident on Monday night after using a machete to damage property while walking inside Jerry’s Foods, 9625 Anderson Lakes Parkway, Eden Prairie. According to a police statement, officers responded to the report at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. No injuries were reported, but there was damage done to shelving [...]
Video shows speeding drivers using Minneapolis bike lanes to overtake
A motorist's dashcam captured two dangerous drivers traveling at high speeds in a Minneapolis bike lane. Reddit user Alex captured the incident Thursday around 2:45 p.m. on E. 28th St. The two cars can be seen speeding in the bike lanes before cutting back into traffic at the intersection of S. 12th Ave., passing by Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Boy suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in car-bike collision in Minneapolis
A teenage boy was hit while riding his bicycle in the Lynnhurst neighborhood of Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department said the boy suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" in the collision at West 49th Street and Knox Avenue South at about 1:34 p.m. The teenager was riding his bike when...
A look inside Amazon's new Minnesota facility: Prayer rooms, ablution stations and 'Chutes and Ladders'
Amazon knows its workforce. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant recently opened its Woodbury Sort Center with about 300 employees. Many are of Somali descent, so the 520,000-square-foot facility—the first Amazon facility in the east metro—includes signs in Somali. Translation services also are provided. Three prayer rooms and pre-prayer ablution...
Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000
Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash. Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday.
Marathon swimming, man completes eleven hour St. Croix River attempt
This piece is an update to a previously published story. Seth Baetzold is an engineer by day. When he is not in the office you can find him near a body of water. This is because Baetzold is a marathon swimmer. On Oct. 1 he completed his latest attempt; swimming 24 miles down the St. Croix River from Stillwater to Hastings.
Fire at Stevens House in September was intentionally set, investigators say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As suspected, in a report released on Tuesday fire investigators ruled a fire at the historic John H Stevens House in September was intentionally set. That fire on September 20 was the second fire at the 173-year-old house that stands at Minnehaha Park in two months. The cause of the first fire on August 30 remains undetermined.
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Public input begins for the future of old Kmart site in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — In a once vibrant parking lot, redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of the old Kmart building off West Lake Street in Minneapolis, and a major part of what's next for the property involves members of the community. "The door is open for feedback,...
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days
(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine during which he fired off a gunshot while grappling with an older man who was protecting his daughter. Justin Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, was identified on Thursday, Sept. 29, has been charged with aggravated...
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
Woman reported missing from Anoka County is found safe
Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland. Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Police say that Jaclyn Sutherland has been located and is safe. Authorities in Anoka County are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office...
