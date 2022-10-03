ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Bring Me The News

Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire

A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Car critters: As cold approaches, rodents are seeking out vehicles for warmth and storage

RICHFIELD, Minn. – As temperatures fall, critters are looking for spaces to keep warm or store their food for winter.In Richfield, Jill Ruiz is used to seeing walnuts scattered in her yard. She has a large, old walnut tree that produces many nuts that fall during autumn."Apparently the red squirrels like the walnuts," Ruiz said.On Tuesday morning, Ruiz went to get a routine oil change. Her mechanic discovered quite a surprise inside her hood – about 100 walnuts."They just kept on coming and I was digging down further and further, and just found a ton of stuff in there," she...
RICHFIELD, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Photos: Cute cottage in the heart of Hudson for sale

Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find. Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out. The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation. The living room...
HUDSON, WI
Eden Prairie Local News

Man damages EP store using a machete

An 18-year-old man was arrested without incident on Monday night after using a machete to damage property while walking inside Jerry’s Foods, 9625 Anderson Lakes Parkway, Eden Prairie. According to a police statement, officers responded to the report at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. No injuries were reported, but there was damage done to shelving [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
techxplore.com

A look inside Amazon's new Minnesota facility: Prayer rooms, ablution stations and 'Chutes and Ladders'

Amazon knows its workforce. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant recently opened its Woodbury Sort Center with about 300 employees. Many are of Somali descent, so the 520,000-square-foot facility—the first Amazon facility in the east metro—includes signs in Somali. Translation services also are provided. Three prayer rooms and pre-prayer ablution...
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000

Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash. Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday.
EDINA, MN
River Falls Journal

Marathon swimming, man completes eleven hour St. Croix River attempt

This piece is an update to a previously published story. Seth Baetzold is an engineer by day. When he is not in the office you can find him near a body of water. This is because Baetzold is a marathon swimmer. On Oct. 1 he completed his latest attempt; swimming 24 miles down the St. Croix River from Stillwater to Hastings.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Fire at Stevens House in September was intentionally set, investigators say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As suspected, in a report released on Tuesday fire investigators ruled a fire at the historic John H Stevens House in September was intentionally set. That fire on September 20 was the second fire at the 173-year-old house that stands at Minnehaha Park in two months. The cause of the first fire on August 30 remains undetermined.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death

MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days

(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
EDINA, MN
