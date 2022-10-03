Read full article on original website
'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter
Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
Exclusive-White House rules out ban on natural gas exports this winter
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The White House has ruled out any ban or curbs on natural-gas exports this winter, in a bid to help alleviate energy shortages in Europe, according to two people directly involved in the discussions.
marketplace.org
Europe would love to stockpile U.S. natural gas. Shipping bottlenecks stand in the way.
Europe’s natural gas problems have managed to get even worse. First, Russia cut back on the amount of gas it was sending to the Continent. Then, it stopped deliveries through one pipeline altogether. Last week, four holes appeared in that pipeline, churning the waters above and spewing a massive amount of methane gas into the atmosphere.
rigzone.com
Natural Gas Market To Remain Tight Into 2023
The International Energy Agency expects the natural gas markets to remain tight into 2023 as Russia tightens supplies to Europe. — Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas flows to Europe has pushed international prices to painful new highs, disrupted trade flows, and led to acute fuel shortages in some emerging and developing economies, with the market tightness expected to continue well into 2023, according to the IEA’s latest quarterly Gas Market Report.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
On the North County coast, voters fume about gas prices but fear for climate's future
Gas prices worry voters in the 49th Congressional District, which stretches along the coast straddling San Diego and Orange counties. It's part of a debate over climate change and energy policy.
Kellyanne Conway: We were net exporters of natural gas and oil for the first time in US history
Kellyanne Conway discusses how the Biden administration drained U.S. petroleum reserves and failed to get OPEC to produce more oil on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
Cheap US gas is a thing of the past for energy-starved Europe as inflation pushes up costs, Texas energy boss says
Cheap US natural gas shipments to Europe are a thing of the past, Texas-based Tellurian's cofounder said. Inflation means suppliers are looking at paying twice as much to ship LNG, Charif Souki said Tuesday. The US has become a leading supplier of LNG to energy-starved Europe as Russia chokes off...
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
Americans are staring down increased heating costs as winter approaches
The country is already seeing high prices for natural gas this year.
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
Home heating costs expected to rise this winter
The per-gallon cost of gasoline in Connecticut has come back down to within a few cents of where it was a year ago, but home heating oil remains very expensive as temperatures drop.
Energy industry says Biden made US vulnerable to OPEC+ production cut: 'Prices are going to go up'
OPEC+ announced it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, constricting global oil supplies and likely leading to increased gas prices in the U.S.
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
marinelink.com
More U.S. LNG Heads to Europe Despite Output Constraints
U.S. producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) boosted exports to Europe in September even as a plant outage kept overall shipments below the average for the first eight months of 2022, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday. A June fire at the United States' second-largest exporter Freeport LNG has the...
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen’s family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
