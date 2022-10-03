Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
Here’s where the first Bojangles in Columbus will be located, and when it plans to open
Bojangles is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. According to documents filed with the City of Columbus, the City’s first location of the hugely-popular Southern chicken chain will be 891 Hilliard Rome Rd. The location, just south of Interstate 70, is located on one of several plots...
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
614now.com
According to Taste of Hilliard voters, these are the city’s best places to eat
The Taste of Hilliard 2022 has run its course, and residents have voted to name their top dining destinations in the Columbus-area city. The event, which took place from Sept. 4-Oct. 1, featured different categories of food for each of the Taste of Hilliard’s four weeks (although Traditional and Global Cuisine were combined into the same week). A list of the city’s eateries within each given category was compiled, and participants were encouraged able to vote for their favorite spots from each section.
sciotopost.com
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
614now.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week
We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person taken to hospital after being rescued from Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after they were rescued from the Scioto River. Crews responded to the area of 1 Miranova Place just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the report of someone in the water just south of the West Main Street Bridge.
614now.com
New 7,000 square foot golf simulator lounge, with kitchen and bar, coming to Grandview
A brand new dining and entertainment concept is coming to Grandview later this year, and it sounds like a hole in one. X-Golf, a popular chain of golf simulator entertainment concepts, is bringing a new, 7,000 square foot location later this year. The new space, which will be located at 1165 Grandview Yard, is scheduled to open this winter, according to a press release.
Here’s the latest on Upper Arlington’s Kingsdale redevelopment project
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects at the mixed-use redevelopment of Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington are taking shape, with a senior living component well under construction as well as parking to support planned apartments and a new community center. Columbus Business First spoke with the project’s developer, Continental Real Estate […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
614now.com
New High Street showroom is the only Ohio spot to try top online mattress brands before you buy
Sandman Sleep’s new High Street online mattress showroom is the only physical location in Ohio where you can try out all of the top online mattress brands (also referred to as beds-in-boxes) in-person: “Try Before You Buy!”. Bed-in-a-Box companies like WinkBeds, HELIX, Avocado, Nest Bedding, Puffy, Brooklyn Bedding,...
columbusmessenger.com
Fyda Freightliner opens in West Jefferson
Fyda Freightliner Columbus Inc. hosted a building dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 30 to celebrate their newly relocated full-service heavy commercial truck dealership at 2700 Plain City Georgesville Rd. NE, West Jefferson. In its former location, Fyda Freightliner Columbus occupied five buildings that housed truck sales, parts and service...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in September went for $2.8 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.7 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
614now.com
One person shot in grocery store parking lot following road rage incident
A man was shot outside of a Grove City grocery store following a road rage incident over the weekend. According to Police, the incident occurred outside of the Meijer located at 2811 London Groveport Rd. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, two drivers pulled into the store’s parking lot and...
70 affordable apartments envisioned for Merion Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Plans to build 70 affordable-housing apartments in Merion Village for people 55 and older will get a first airing Wednesday at a community meeting. A disused processing plant on 1.61 acres at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. could be razed to make way for the apartments, according to a planning application before […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
3 shootings in less than 6 hours leave 2 dead in Columbus
In less than six hours, five people were shot in the City of Columbus, two have already turned fatal. So far this year, there have been 108 homicides in the city.
wosu.org
Columbus YMCA to be purchased by Downtown Development Corporation
President of the Columbus Downtown Development Board and former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman announced the deal between his organization and the YMCA at Monday’s city council meeting. “It's a big deal because what we know is that the YMCA [building] will be a place for affordable housing in our...
Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
Columbus City Council approves plan to quadruple downtown population
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is booming, but city leaders say it's not growing fast enough. Monday, Columbus City Council unanimously approved a resolution to quadruple the downtown Columbus population by 2040. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people living in downtown Columbus, but if the city council gets its...
