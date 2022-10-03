ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview Heights, OH

614now.com

According to Taste of Hilliard voters, these are the city’s best places to eat

The Taste of Hilliard 2022 has run its course, and residents have voted to name their top dining destinations in the Columbus-area city. The event, which took place from Sept. 4-Oct. 1, featured different categories of food for each of the Taste of Hilliard’s four weeks (although Traditional and Global Cuisine were combined into the same week). A list of the city’s eateries within each given category was compiled, and participants were encouraged able to vote for their favorite spots from each section.
HILLIARD, OH
sciotopost.com

Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation

FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
614now.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week

We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person taken to hospital after being rescued from Scioto River

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after they were rescued from the Scioto River. Crews responded to the area of 1 Miranova Place just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the report of someone in the water just south of the West Main Street Bridge.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New 7,000 square foot golf simulator lounge, with kitchen and bar, coming to Grandview

A brand new dining and entertainment concept is coming to Grandview later this year, and it sounds like a hole in one. X-Golf, a popular chain of golf simulator entertainment concepts, is bringing a new, 7,000 square foot location later this year. The new space, which will be located at 1165 Grandview Yard, is scheduled to open this winter, according to a press release.
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Here’s the latest on Upper Arlington’s Kingsdale redevelopment project

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects at the mixed-use redevelopment of Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington are taking shape, with a senior living component well under construction as well as parking to support planned apartments and a new community center. Columbus Business First spoke with the project’s developer, Continental Real Estate […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Fyda Freightliner opens in West Jefferson

Fyda Freightliner Columbus Inc. hosted a building dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 30 to celebrate their newly relocated full-service heavy commercial truck dealership at 2700 Plain City Georgesville Rd. NE, West Jefferson. In its former location, Fyda Freightliner Columbus occupied five buildings that housed truck sales, parts and service...
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

70 affordable apartments envisioned for Merion Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Plans to build 70 affordable-housing apartments in Merion Village for people 55 and older will get a first airing Wednesday at a community meeting. A disused processing plant on 1.61 acres at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. could be razed to make way for the apartments, according to a planning application before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus YMCA to be purchased by Downtown Development Corporation

President of the Columbus Downtown Development Board and former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman announced the deal between his organization and the YMCA at Monday’s city council meeting. “It's a big deal because what we know is that the YMCA [building] will be a place for affordable housing in our...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
10TV

Columbus City Council approves plan to quadruple downtown population

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is booming, but city leaders say it's not growing fast enough. Monday, Columbus City Council unanimously approved a resolution to quadruple the downtown Columbus population by 2040. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people living in downtown Columbus, but if the city council gets its...
COLUMBUS, OH

