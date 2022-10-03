Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
Low Country Harley-Davidson to Present Kid-Friendly Halloween Event
On Tuesday, October 25th, Low Country Harley-Davidson will present ‘Trunk n’ Treat’ at the dealership in North Charleston. The event runs from 6 pm to 8 pm. This family-oriented free Halloween event will feature a haunted hallway, candy, game booths, activities, and more. Guests can travel the showroom floor and stop at different motorcycles to pick up their Halloween sweets.
North Charleston to host annual Harvest Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrate the fall season with fun activities happening in North Charleston later this month. The city will host its annual Harvest Festival in the Olde Village on October 22nd, featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests, an artist market, a petting zoo, and more. North Charleston city leaders say the celebration will include […]
holycitysinner.com
Rotary Club Brings Flags for Heroes to Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre in November
The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will honor military heroes this Veteran’s Day by showcasing over 200 American flags at its 4th Annual Flags for Heroes event being held from November 8th to 15th at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag(s) in honor of an active or retired military personnel, and the Rotary Club will tag the name of the hero on the flag.
holycitysinner.com
“Know Us” Holding Second Annual Immersive Weekend Experience in Charleston
This weekend, Friday, October 7th to Sunday, October 9th, “Know Us” invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy an immersive experience through Charleston’s interwoven history, culture, traditions, and community. From dinner on a third-generation, Black-owned Farm with Netflix-Featured Gullah Chef and historian BJ Dennis, to immersive opportunities to engage with Charleston’s Black and Brown communities, the organization invites you to get to know Charleston— “deeply, authentically, and intentionally.”
live5news.com
Jazz concert set to honor legacy of Charleston native this Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The children of Charleston Jazz great Joey Morant are looking to honor the memory of their father and give back to the community at the same time. Morant, a jazz trumpeter, passed away last year, prompting Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to declare Oct. 8 Joey Morant Day in the city.
abcnews4.com
Summerville Italian Feast
Summerville Italian Feast is an event to honor the Italian-American Heritage Month with cultural and culinary vendors from the Lowcountry. All proceeds are given to Dorchester District II Educational Foundation for grants to the teachers and students in the Scientific, Technical, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) course line.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County to Host Community Outreach Program Presented by PRTC
Residents are invited to the next program in the Community Outreach Series which will focus on the county’s rural broadband project and presented by PRTC. This event will take place on Tuesday, October 11th at 6 pm at the Shady Grove Family Life Center (9140 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC, 29477).
holycitysinner.com
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Announces Featured Artist
The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events, has named Boone, North Carolina-based artist Ryan Kirby as the Featured Artist for next year’s event. Kirby’s original piece, The Departure, has been selected as the 2023 event’s Featured Painting and will be the subject of the official SEWE 2023 poster. The 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition will be held in downtown Charleston, February 17 – 19, 2023.
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
holycitysinner.com
Coastal Carolina Fair Returns on October 27th
The annual Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the area from October 27th to November 6th at the Exchange Park in Ladson. As usual, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and food options. Here’s a look at this year’s hours:. Thurs, Oct 27: 3 pm –...
Raleigh News & Observer
These 6 U.S. College Towns are Worth Visiting in the Fall
As a tourist, there’s no better time of year to visit college towns than fall. Game day cheer spills over from stadiums, reverberating throughout town. Fall foliage appears all the more regal on campuses with historic academic buildings in the backdrop. Plus, you have plenty of free time to enjoy beer specials, stroll through free museums, and hit the surrounding trails and waterways without the looming distraction of midterms.
holycitysinner.com
Community Partners Come Together To Host ONENATION HEROES CUP Golf Event
OneNation Foundation has partnered with the HERO Program and invites the community to join them at their first charity golf tournament on Thursday, October 13th at the Summerville Country Club. An innovative golf therapy program was created in 2021 by the Lowcountry chapter of the Stand Up and Play Foundation...
counton2.com
Emanuel Nine Memorial receives $1M donation from local company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting has just received a $1 million donation from a local company with close ties to the church. The Beach Company’s corporate office sits just blocks away from Mother Emanuel AME Church. After...
holycitysinner.com
Baker & Brewer to Screen “Hocus Pocus” During Charleston Beer Week
Charleston Beer Week is returning for its 9th year in the Lowcountry from October 28th to November 6th, 2022 and some local businesses have begun announcing this year’s events. One such announcement came from Baker & Brewer (B&B) which will be hosting a family-friendly movie night on October 29th.
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
holycitysinner.com
New Muse Concerts to Host Concert at the Gibbes Museum of Art on 10/26
On Wednesday, October 26th, New Muse Concerts will host “From Chaos to Harmony: Music and the Greek Ideal,” a concert featuring Trio Appassionata at the Gibbes Museum of Art. Lydia Chernicoff (violin), Andrea Casarrubios (cello), and Ronaldo Rolim (piano) will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Trio Op. 1 No....
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry Invitational welcomes bands from across the state
Mild fall temperatures and clear blue skies helped the Bands of Wando Boosters welcome 12 marching bands from around the state of South Carolina for the 16th Annual Lowcountry Invitational (LCI) on Sept. 24 at the Charleston County School District 2 Stadium. Fort Mill High School band members marched their...
live5news.com
If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
holycitysinner.com
Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week Returns to Charleston This Month
The 3rd annual Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week (OFW) will run from October 14th to 23rd and many Charleston area bars and restaurants will be participating. This year, OFW will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, which works to fund individuals in the food and beverage industry who are in crisis. Elijah Craig announced that they’re donating an additional $100,000 to the cause.
