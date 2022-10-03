Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Charges dropped in Dyersburg shooting
Charges against five defendants in an alleged shooting in Dyersburg are being dismissed after the victims involved refused to cooperate with detectives and the D.A.’s office. The incident happened September 23rd when two Dyersburg juveniles were injured in a shooting on Price Street after multiple suspects opened fire. Police...
tbinewsroom.com
New Johnsonville Man Indicted, Arrested in Connection to 2021 Homicide
HENDERSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide. On November 19, 2021, at the request of former...
thunderboltradio.com
Two indicted in 2021 officer-involved shooting in Ripley
Two men are being held in an officer-involved shooting last year in Ripley. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 19-year-old Demarco Taylor, of Jackson, and 20-year-old Chrishun Taylor, of Lauderdale County, were indicted Monday by a Lauderdale County grand jury and are being held in the Lauderdale County Jail. Demarco Taylor...
newstalk987.com
A Tennessee Representative is Airlifted to a Memphis Hospital Following an Accident Involving a Fatality
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital following a serious car accident. It happened last (Wednesday) night, Gant surviving the head-on collision, which involved a fatality, in Hardeman County. Authorities say it was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18, just south of Hickory Valley. The accident remains...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/05/22 – 10/06/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/06/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Man arrested after Covington shooting
UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
WBBJ
WRAP launches campaign raising awareness on violent choking, strangulation
JACKSON, Tenn. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Wo/Men’s Resource & Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) is launching an awareness campaign. Prior to Tuesday evening’s “National Night Out” Block Party hosted by the Safe Hope Center and the Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association (LANA), WRAP featured representatives from the Jackson Police Department, among others to speak on the dangers of strangulation.
Woman gets 5 years after I-40 traffic stop yields 5 kilos of heroin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a year after five kilograms of heroin was found during a traffic stop on I-40, a woman has now been sentenced to five years in prison, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Bereniz Cavazos, 31, was pulled over on the interstate in...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
WBBJ
Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
WBBJ
Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk returning to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual prayer walk is returning to the Hub City. Wednesday evening, details were revealed at the Old Country Store for the 2nd annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at...
WBBJ
City of Jackson takes part in National Night Out celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — October 4 is the annual National Night Out, which is a chance for residents to talk and hang out with law enforcement to create better relationships. “This event is so important. It’s important for the community and the residents to come out and engage with the first responders, ask questions.. Find out information, just fellowship and get to know their neighbors,” says Stephanie Graham, public coordinator for the Jackson Police Department.
WBBJ
CAPTURED | Crime Stoppers 09-28-22
If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free. Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson. For more crime-related news, click here.
WBBJ
James “Super” Wolfe
Funeral service for James “Super” Wolfe, age 72, will be Friday, October 7, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Light of Life Ministries, 411 Fairmont Avenue, Jackson, TN. Mr. Wolfe died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in South Haven, MS. Visitation for Mr. Wolfe will be...
WBBJ
Gibson Co. leaders host WRAP for domestic violence proclamation
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP, joins in a month-long national campaign to educate communities and campuses across West Tennessee. In Gibson County, leaders signed a proclamation to designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. WRAP advocates throughout the...
TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other. One driver was pronounced dead. That […]
WBBJ
Frances Newbern
Funeral service for Frances Newbern, age 79, will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in St. Pauls Church Cemetery in Medon, TN. Mrs. Newbern died Monday, October 3, 2022 at her residence. Visitation for Mrs. Newbern will be Friday, October...
WBBJ
Students celebrate Lane Homecoming at chapel service
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students met Wednesday morning to celebrate Lane College’s Homecoming with a chapel service. For many years, Lane College has welcomed alumni, parents and friends to join their years-long tradition and offer opportunities to reconnect with memories. The chapel service was held in the CMAC Building...
thunderboltradio.com
Sheriff dispels social media rumors regarding Dresden football game
Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade is hoping to dispel rumors that have circulated around Friday night’s McKenzie and Dresden football game. Sheriff McDade says his department and school officials have spent the past four days investigating numerous social media posts that were false. The sheriff says there were never...
