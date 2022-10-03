Read full article on original website
In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters November 11, 2022.
What Namor’s power of flight could mean for ‘Wakanda Forever’
The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed that not only does Tenoch Huerta’s Namor have an advantage underwater — owing to being the ruler of the sub-aquatic realm of Talocan — but he may also have the upper hand in the skies, as well. This is due to the fact that Namor, like in the comic books, has winged feet, allowing him to fly. But what could this mean for the action that plays out in the film and will it prove to be a tactical advantage for Namor’s rivalry with Wakanda?
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta says he had to learn how to swim to play underwater king Namor
The upcoming movie will be Huerta's first appearance as royal mutant Namor. He told Entertainment Weekly that he was asked if he could swim.
‘Black Panther 2’ director almost quit filmmaking altogether after Chadwick Boseman’s death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has revealed it was such a painful moment in his life following the death of Chadwick Boseman, he was unsure if he would continue making movies at all — let alone return to the franchise that takes place in the fantastical world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer appears to confirm Letitia Wright's Shuri is the new Black Panther
Marvel's new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer shows new characters, Namor and Ironheart, in action and a new Black Panther.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death
The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41...
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Ironheart Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted today, and with it comes a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor, which differs from the MK1 design depicted in Funko Pop form back in July.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
