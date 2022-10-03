‘Morning Joe’ Slams CPAC’s Pro-Putin Tweet as ‘Colossal Mistake': ‘This Was, Believe It or Not, Not Shocking’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
'Putin is cornered': Ex-CIA officer predicts Putin's next move
Russian President Vladimir Putin is under pressure as many Russians are defying his call for partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine. CNN’s Intelligence and Security Analyst Robert Baer says Putin will not de-escalate his war against Ukraine despite facing setbacks.
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was surprised by former President Trump’s continued praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin even after Moscow invaded Ukraine, given how much information Trump was privy to about the fellow world leader. “I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who...
Russian Soldiers Call Putin 'A Fool' On Intercepted Calls: 'The Stupidest Decision Our Government Ever Made'
The New York Times has released a detailed report on the Intercepted calls made by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, talking about the widespread atrocities they face and how they are displeased over President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade. According to the NYT, the intercepted calls made in March by dozens...
BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee
The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
Another Vladimir Putin crony dies ‘suddenly’ – this time while on work trip as editor of dictator’s favourite newspaper
ANOTHER of Vladimir Putin's top allies has died after falling ill on a business trip. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin - who was editor-in-chief of the Russian tyrant's "favourite paper" - is thought to have suffered a stroke. The 68-year-old, who was in charge of the Russian state newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, died...
NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’
NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat will backfire and 'plunge Russia into an abyss', Ukrainian governor warns
In an exclusive interview for Sky News, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Governor of the Donetsk Region in Ukraine, commented on the recent outcome of the referendums in the four regions of Ukraine that are being controlled by Moscow, and the likelihood of Putin using nuclear weapons. Ukraine needs to be ready...
Hear what Zelensky would tell Trump about Putin
In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shares what he would tell former President Donald Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin.
AOL Corp
Column: Putin's threat of a nuclear strike on Ukraine may not be a bluff. What do we do now?
After weeks of reverses, Russia’s army is still losing ground in the battlefields of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin’s response, characteristically, has been to escalate on other fronts. Putin expanded the military draft, announcing a call-up of 300,000 reservists and prompting an exodus of Russian men to neighboring countries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Russia's War Machine Faces Ridicule From Two Putin Allies
LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of...
On GPS: Russia without Putin?
Fareed and former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky discuss what would happen if President Vladimir Putin fell from power.
Putin to annex seized Ukrainian land, U.N. warns of 'dangerous escalation'
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will begin annexing four Ukrainian regions to Russia on Friday, a move the United Nations warned would mark a "dangerous escalation" and jeopardise prospects for peace, while Kyiv warned it would elicit a harsh response.
Biden addresses job creation in New York state speech – live
President expected to speak on jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs and IBM’s $20bn investment
‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Mocks Herschel Walker for Reportedly Paying for Girlfriend’s Abortion by Check: To Hide, ‘Pay Cash’ (Video)
”The hypocrisy just strikes you in the face,“ Navarro said. Ana Navarro has a piece of advice for politicians who are attempting to hide potentially damaging financial transactions: use cash. The host of “The View” offered this up to Herschel Walker on Monday, after a report surfaced that the Georgia senate candidate reportedly paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion with a check.
americanmilitarynews.com
More Russians flee than join Putin’s army after call-up for war
Far more Russians have fled abroad than have enlisted in the military since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization to bolster his faltering invasion of Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said more than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the army since Putin’s Sept. 21 order for a partial call-up, Russian news services reported Tuesday.
It's 'very hard to say' whether Putin is bluffing about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, CIA director says
CIA Director William Burns said it's "very hard to say" whether Putin's nuclear talk is a bluff. There's no practical evidence of an imminent threat but it should be taken very seriously, he said. Policymakers should be warning Russia of the "severe consequences" of such a move, he said. The...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0