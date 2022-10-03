Read full article on original website
Jeff Gile
2d ago
about time someone stood up and said the parents have a right to know what's going on in their childrens schools
8
Betty Nichols
1d ago
FINALLY...they see the danger kids are in!!! This should not even be in the educational realm. It belongs in the Medical Social Services to TOTALLY explain the medical procedures, risks, and...permanentency after a certain stage of procedures. Unfortunately because it is in the schools jurisdiction they push it like a new DRUG...secretly...as if their a trusted friend. I consider the schools who PUSH this....AN ENEMY OF THE FAMILY/ STATE.
2
Crapo, Risch Back Bill to Defund Schools That Permit Students to Hide Gender Identity From Parents
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho's U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have joined in co-sponsoring S. 4892, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which Crapo's office says would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.
