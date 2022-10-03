ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
1011now.com

LPD responds to reports of stabbing downtown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement on the scene near 11th and N Streets said that someone was stabbed near a downtown Lincoln bus stop. That person’s injuries, police said, are non-life threatening. All LPD said as of Wednesday afternoon is that a ‘younger female’ was stabbed in the arm outside the old Gold’s building.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Driver arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day. On Tuesday at 10:47 a.m., police arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will of Lincoln. Will is facing manslaughter charges, as well as failure to stop and render aid/leaving the scene of an accident charges.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
BELLEVUE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koln#Neb#Accident#Lfr
klkntv.com

Arrest made in east Lincoln crash that killed a 25-year-old last month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest following a Labor Day crash that killed a young man. Dylan Will, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, along with failing to stop and render aid. The deadly wreck happened at North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1011now.com

Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested following a two-hour long standoff with police in the Airpark neighborhood Monday afternoon. On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street. A caller reported that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his residence yelling and waiving a handgun around.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Ashland Fire Dept. raises concerns over aerial ladder truck

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - When the call for help blares out at a fire station we want crews to respond with the safest equipment possible. But one fire chief not far from Omaha is raising concern about the age and condition of an aerial ladder. Hoping to avoid an emergency during one Ashland’s fire chief needs a funding response for the department’s 23-year-old aerial ladder truck.
ASHLAND, NE
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Crash Report Reveals Names of 6 Victims

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. Our...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy