Daily Mail

Tearful Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season with Inter Miami... after glittering career including goal-laden spells at Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus

Legendary striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he will retire from football at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The 34-year-old made the announcement at an Inter Miami press conference on Monday alongside coach Phil Neville. He got tearful as he thanked his family, who were in attendance, while...
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps boss Vanni Sartini looking for 'miracle'

Less than a month ago, the Vancouver Whitecaps were enduring a run of just four points from six games, culminating in a three-game losing streak. If you'd have asked even the most optimistic supporter back then, even they would have been considering throwing in the towel when it came to VWFC's MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.
90min

Victor Wanyama confirms he'll leave CF Montreal after 2022 MLS season

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
Gonzalo Higuaín
90min

The best goals of MLS week 33 - ranked

With a decision day on the horizon and a playoff ticket on the line, several clubs are still competing to make top seven in their conference. There's just one week left before the 2022 Major League Soccer season comes to a close, and players are not slowing down. In the...
90min

MLS disciplinary round-up: Four clubs & Gonzalo Higuain among fines

The Major League Soccer disciplinary committee has released its latest round of verdicts ahead of the final week of the 2022 regular season. Four clubs have been punished for violating the league's mass confrontation policy, while a number of players have been handed sanctions. 1. Vancouver Whitecaps & Austin FC...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster signs new four-year deal

Vancouver Whitecaps sporting director and chief executive officer Axel Schuster has signed a new four-year contract with the club. Schuster has been with the Whitecaps for three years now having previously served as sporting director of German giant FC Schalke 04. During his three years at the club so far,...
90min

90min

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally.

 https://www.90min.com/

