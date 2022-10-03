Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen
After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Horror in the dark at Scary Movies in the Park
Do you dare to cross Freddy Krueger on Credit Island in the dark?. The Davenport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their first Scary Movie in the Park at Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park for adults 18 and over on Friday, October 14 starting at 6 p.m. Over the course of five weeks, Davenport residents were asked to vote in the October Madness Movie Bracket on the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages to help determine which movie would be shown. The bracket began with 32 movies, but after over 600 votes, Wes Craven’s classic 1984 horror film, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (rated R), was the #1 choice.
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: New Playcrafters’ ‘Sylvia’ a doggone good time
What is it with middle-aged men on stage who fall in love with female animals named Sylvia?. Both inspired by the Shakespeare excerpt “Who is Sylvia?” from “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” both A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” and Edward Albee’s “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?” explore the attraction and limits of the bond between man and beast. By 2019, both plays had been done in the Quad Cities, and a new Playcrafters version of the Gurney is a terrific, spot-on reprise.
103.3 WJOD
Reba McEntire Returning to Quad Cities
Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly Tax Slayer Center) 103.3 WJOD welcomes Reba McEntire to the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Formerly the Taxslayer Center) in Moline, IL on March 18, 2023. Plus special guests Teri Clark and The Issacs. Tickets on Sale Friday October 7th at 10am at www.ticketmaster.com...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
QC watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant
On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill. Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28
Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
ourquadcities.com
Get ‘slimed’ at Ghostbusters Night!
If you collect spores, molds and fungus, don’t mind getting slimed, ain’t afraid of no ghost and know exactly who you’re gonna call, we’re ready to believe you at Ghostbusters Night at the Moline Public Library!. Join the fun for an evening of ectoplasm-making, ghost stories...
Illinois’ Best Italian Restaurant? Doc Takes A Bite Into Mio Russo Sicilian Bar And Table
It’s October 16th, 1972. I am a few years from conception. Although my favorite band CCR just broke up. We won’t get into that history, but little did the rocking world know something magical was brewing up. Two guys named Kurt and Krist come up with the incredible idea to start a CCR tribute band. Fortunately It tanks. Although incredibly talented the two just can’t find the magic to pull it off.
RELATED PEOPLE
Last Gasp Car Show Is This Weekend in Davenport!
This weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, starting Friday, It's Iron Invasion. Some cool vendors to check out early, and some kick-ass bands in the evening including my pal Mark Detl 's outfit Zed. Saturday is full-tilt autobilia, auctions, retro lifestyle cool-ass cars, vans, a few bikes, and more music...
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
ourquadcities.com
Sip, Savor, and Support | Rock Island Children Advocacy Center
Executive Director Marcy O’Brien sat down with us to talk about you can take part of the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center’s mission to help abused children in an upcoming fundraising event. For more information visit e.givesmart.com/events/sdY/
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Moline church to bless pets on Tuesday
Hope United Church of Christ, 3324 41st St., Moline, will honor the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment, with a Blessing of Pets throughout the day on Tuesday, Oct. 4. All pets and their caretakers are invited to meet with the pastor...
October Is Cool, But It’s Not “Swinging From A Hoist” Cool
Welcome to October in the Dwyer and Michaels Classic Car Calendar from The Camera Corner. The 1969 Camaro that Samantha is swinging around next to is owned by Brock Smet and Jim Childs. Jenna Sue Photography took the photo, and all the extras you see here. I think it's cute...
Build new, or use an existing building? Railroad Hall of Fame says it’s decision time
The National Railroad Hall of Fame remains focused on building a new multi-million dollar visitors center museum in downtown Galesburg. Earlier this year, it was determined the price to rehab a vacant downtown building would cost nearly as much as the $7.7 million projection to construct a new facility near the Amtrak Depot.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen
Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
ourquadcities.com
Niabi Zoo goes hog wild with new residents
Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley announced Monday the arrival of its newest residents — Beni and Togo, two African Red River Hogs. Beni and Togo are brothers and were born in a zoo in the U.S., according to a Niabi release. They are both just over two years old and are growing fast. Red River hogs are found in the rainforest and wet savannahs of west and central Africa. Full grown Red River hogs can weigh as much as 250 pounds, the zoo said.
geneseorepublic.com
At 100 years old and counting, Geneseo's DeClercq gets her first Harley ride
It wasn’t on her bucket list, but Elsie DeClercq admitted she enjoyed her first ride on a Harley motorcycle. DeClercq is a resident in an independent-living apartment at Allure of Geneseo and celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, Oct. 3. The motorcycle ride was a 100th birthday gift from...
Comments / 0