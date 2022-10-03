Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Related
Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery plant in Wayne County
Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County.
Phase 1 of Detroit home repair program begins, applications for phase 2 open
(CBS DETROIT) - Phase 1 of the $45 million Renew Detroit home repair program began and applications for Phase 2 of the program are open from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 31.The program will provide 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled residents to help them be able to live in their homes for the long term.As part of Phase 1 of the program, 200 roofs are expected to be completed this fall. Originally, the program was funded $30 million from Biden's American Rescue Plan Act with the goal of repairing 1,500 homes, but it was expanded to $45 million after...
Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition
(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
candgnews.com
Truck knocks down electrical pole in grocery store parking lot
ROYAL OAK — Members of the Royal Oak Fire Department were called to a grocery store Oct. 3 after a truck backed into an electrical pole. Firefighters were called to Hollywood Markets at 714 N. Main St. at 1:41 p.m. after the truck hit the electrical pole in the store’s parking lot, knocking the pole loose from the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County: What drivers should know
If you use I-75 in Oakland County, you should be aware of some coming closures, starting this weekend, as the I-75 Modernization project shifts. Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to and from 11 Mile Road. In addition, the southbound service drive will close from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.
Big changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County; here are new closures
Major changes are coming to the I-75 Modernization project this weekend in Oakland County, with some new closures and some reopenings
The Oakland Press
Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County
A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
Michigan officials seize 56 machines, $12,700 in illegal gambling profits from gas stations, storefront
DETROIT -- State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during recent raids in Southeast Michigan. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids took place at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song
Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
Man, 76, killed in Sanilac County crash that caused power outage
A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanilac County that caused a power outage on Friday night. According to a press release from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a 911 call about a single-vehicle, personal-injury crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line road in Worth Township around 11:39 p.m. on Friday.
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life in Bloomfield Township. Police were called to the Kensington and Wattles roads after they received a call from a motorist who reported a truck in the trees.
Car hauler reportedly slams into I-94 overpass, causing traffic backups near Detroit Metro Airport
Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with big traffic trouble near Detroit Metro Airport Monday afternoon. WWJ traffic reported a crash involving a car hauler on northbound Merriman Road near I-94, affecting traffic trying to leave the airport via I-94.
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
candgnews.com
Construction on roundabout in Royal Oak, Beverly Hills slated to start spring 2023
ROYAL OAK — An intersection at the border of Royal Oak and Beverly Hills will be turned into a roundabout next year. The intersection at Normandy and Greenfield roads will become a roundabout, with construction scheduled to begin in April. The project will be done in conjunction with Beverly Hills and the Road Commission for Oakland County.
'A total loss': Homeowner manages to escape burning home in only his boxers on Detroit's east side
A homeowner in Detroit fled his house just in time Wednesday morning as a large fire completely consumed the structure and left him out in the cold in only his underwear.
The Oakland Press
Driver charged in fatal crash in Novi
A 24-year-old Plymouth man has been charged with two felonies in connection with a fatal accident in Novi on Monday, Oct. 3. Donovan Early Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a potential 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a potential five-year felony.
1 hospitalized after vehicle strikes bicyclist in Clinton Township
One person remains hospitalized Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicyclist last night in eastern Macomb County, officials confirmed.
Comments / 1