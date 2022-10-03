ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

CBS Detroit

Phase 1 of Detroit home repair program begins, applications for phase 2 open

(CBS DETROIT) - Phase 1 of the $45 million Renew Detroit home repair program began and applications for Phase 2 of the program are open from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 31.The program will provide 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled residents to help them be able to live in their homes for the long term.As part of Phase 1 of the program, 200 roofs are expected to be completed this fall. Originally, the program was funded $30 million from Biden's American Rescue Plan Act with the goal of repairing 1,500 homes, but it was expanded to $45 million after...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition

(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Truck knocks down electrical pole in grocery store parking lot

ROYAL OAK — Members of the Royal Oak Fire Department were called to a grocery store Oct. 3 after a truck backed into an electrical pole. Firefighters were called to Hollywood Markets at ​​714 N. Main St. at 1:41 p.m. after the truck hit the electrical pole in the store’s parking lot, knocking the pole loose from the ground.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County: What drivers should know

If you use I-75 in Oakland County, you should be aware of some coming closures, starting this weekend, as the I-75 Modernization project shifts. Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to and from 11 Mile Road. In addition, the southbound service drive will close from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County

A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song

Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
DETROIT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Man, 76, killed in Sanilac County crash that caused power outage

A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanilac County that caused a power outage on Friday night. According to a press release from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a 911 call about a single-vehicle, personal-injury crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line road in Worth Township around 11:39 p.m. on Friday.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Driver charged in fatal crash in Novi

A 24-year-old Plymouth man has been charged with two felonies in connection with a fatal accident in Novi on Monday, Oct. 3. Donovan Early Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a potential 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a potential five-year felony.
NOVI, MI

