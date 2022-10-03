Read full article on original website
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Penalty As Liverpool Go Two Up Against Rangers
Liverpool went 1-0 up early on in the first half and have continued to push froward since with no reward. Darwin Nunez has been at the end of most chances but an inspired Allan McGregor has done all he can to keep his side in the match. Unfortunately for the...
Barcelona to miss out on €52.7m if eliminated in Champions League group stage again
Barcelona would lose out on a huge amount of money if knocked out in the Champions League group stages.
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: Ibrox side must turn up in Champions League
In the opening minute at Anfield John Lundstram, a Scouser in blue, went looking for a statement tackle, a moment to show his hosts that Rangers were in town and nothing in the 90 minutes to come was going to be easy for Liverpool. He found his man in the...
Xabi Alonso: Liverpool & Real Madrid favourite appointed Bayer Leverkusen head coach
Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new Bayer Leverkusen head coach.
Victor Wanyama confirms he'll leave CF Montreal after 2022 MLS season
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is 'one of the best' he's worked with
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has described striker Gonzalo Higuain as 'one of the best' he's ever worked with in professional soccer. Despite hitting strong form for the Herons, scoring 14 goals in 26 MLS appearances this season, including six in his last six games, Higuain announced his shock retirement on Monday, effective at the end of the 2022 campaign.
Vancouver Whitecaps boss Vanni Sartini looking for 'miracle'
Less than a month ago, the Vancouver Whitecaps were enduring a run of just four points from six games, culminating in a three-game losing streak. If you'd have asked even the most optimistic supporter back then, even they would have been considering throwing in the towel when it came to VWFC's MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.
Jurgen Klopp admits Rangers win was 'exactly what Liverpool needed'
Jurgen Klopp was happy with the way Liverpool tightened up defensively as they beat Rangers in the Champions League.
The top Premier League moments of the month - September 2022
The best Premier League moments from September 2022.
Olivier Giroud 'very proud' to make Chelsea return with Milan
Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan teammates how proud he is to return to Stamford Bridge and face his former Chelsea teammates.
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Player ratings as Los Blancos extend perfect group stage start
Match report and player ratings from Real Madrid's Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk
New England Revolution midfielder Maciel out for up to 12 months following surgery
The New England Revolution are set to be without midfielder Maciel for up to 12 months following successful surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, the club announced Tuesday. Maciel underwent the surgery on October 3, performed by Dr George Theodore at Massachusetts General Hospital. His recovery period is expected...
Chelsea vs AC Milan confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Graham Potter secured his first win as Chelsea manager against Crystal Palace and will be keen to build on the result as his side resume Champions League action.AC Milan, beaten only once so far this season, are the visitors to Stamford Bridge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the match action as Chelsea face AC Milan in the Champions LeagueMilan sit top of Group E after a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures, but Stefano Pioli is facing significant fitness issues within his squad and may be forced to reconfigure his side.Pioli conceded ahead of travelling to London...
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa: Rabiot double secures vital Champions League points
Report as Juventus see off Maccabi Haifa to secure their first points of the season in the Champions League
Antonio Conte admits Tottenham need 'more transfer markets' to compete for Champions League
It will take another few transfer windows before Tottenham can perform well on mutiple fronts, says Antonio Conte.
New York Red Bulls sign John Tolkin to new contract through 2027 MLS season
The New York Red Bulls have signed left-back John Tolkin to a new contract through the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. RBNY also hold an option to extend Tolkin's new deal by an extra year, which would keep him at Red Bull Arena until the end of 2028.
