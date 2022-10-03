ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham

MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
#Liverpool
90min

Victor Wanyama confirms he'll leave CF Montreal after 2022 MLS season

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
Vancouver Whitecaps boss Vanni Sartini looking for 'miracle'

Less than a month ago, the Vancouver Whitecaps were enduring a run of just four points from six games, culminating in a three-game losing streak. If you'd have asked even the most optimistic supporter back then, even they would have been considering throwing in the towel when it came to VWFC's MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.
Chelsea vs AC Milan confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Graham Potter secured his first win as Chelsea manager against Crystal Palace and will be keen to build on the result as his side resume Champions League action.AC Milan, beaten only once so far this season, are the visitors to Stamford Bridge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the match action as Chelsea face AC Milan in the Champions LeagueMilan sit top of Group E after a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures, but Stefano Pioli is facing significant fitness issues within his squad and may be forced to reconfigure his side.Pioli conceded ahead of travelling to London...
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

