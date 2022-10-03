ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

3-car crash on Rosedale Highway causes traffic delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving three vehicles on Rosedale Highway caused morning traffic delays in central Bakersfield Wednesday morning. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported at 6:51 a.m. at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Landco Drive. Three vehicles were involved and are blocking the first and second […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 killed in motorcycle crash with vehicle on North Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man and a woman were killed in a motorcycle crash with a vehicle Tuesday night in Oildale, according to California Highway Patrol. At around 11:07 p.m. the crash was reported on North Chester Avenue at Bancroft Drive, said the department. CHP officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene.
OILDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Traffic
KGET

2 dead after motorcycle vs. car crash: CHP

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left a man and woman dead after crashing into a car Tuesday night in Oildale. The accident happened around 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP. A 50-year-old […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead in Highway 46 crash

Update: Two people have been confirmed dead, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Update: Westbound lanes of Highway 46 have been cleared and are now open as of 8:02 a.m. At least one person has died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger suffered major injuries in a […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
KGET

Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Local carriers test-drive new electric trucks

Monty Mann finally got the chance on Wednesday to test drive one of the electric heavy-duty trucks he's been hearing about. When he did, it was impressive in ways he expected — good acceleration, regenerative braking and a quiet ride — but surprising in a different respect. "It's...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 5#California Highway Patrol#Near East#Drivers
sierranewsonline.com

All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains

SACRAMENTO — Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Shafter Police, Fire, secure $6M for new substation

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter secured $6 million in funding for a new substation for the police department and fire department at Gossamer Grove, according to a social media post. “We need it,” Shafter Chief of Police Kevin Zimmermann told 17 News. Shafter is a rapidly growing city with 2,400 new homes […]
SHAFTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
thesungazette.com

Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Warm temperatures expected throughout the valley

On Wednesday, Kern County will see warmer temperatures amid sunshine across the region. The valley floor will be warm and sunny, with a high of 91 expected in Bakersfield. Similar conditions are on tap Thursday. The Tehachapi mountains will reach 83 and the Kern River Valley will reach a high of 93 degrees amid sunshine. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Stinson's of Bakersfield has served the Valley for 75 years

For 75 years, Stinson’s in Bakersfield has served the Central Valley with office products, furniture, and janitorial supplies for small and large businesses. “My father started our business after he returned from World War II in 1947 as a one-man shop and a retail store on Baker Street in Bakersfield. Over the years, we have evolved to be the largest independent upstart dealer in the San Joaquin Valley from Sacramento to the South,” said Ben Stinson, owner of Stinson’s.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy