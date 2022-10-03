Read full article on original website
3-car crash on Rosedale Highway causes traffic delays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving three vehicles on Rosedale Highway caused morning traffic delays in central Bakersfield Wednesday morning. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported at 6:51 a.m. at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Landco Drive. Three vehicles were involved and are blocking the first and second […]
Overnight highway closures on Hwy 58 in Bakersfield
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads around Bakersfield. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for westbound Highway 58 to allow for the installation of road signs.
Bakersfield Now
CHP: 2 dead on Hwy 46 after semi-trailers crash head-on, vehicle found with them trapped
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) A CHP investigation revealed that a 32-year-old man was driving a 2002 Freightliner eastbound on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road at an unknown speed. At the same time, a 33-year-old man was driving a 2010 Freightliner westbound on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road at an unknown speed.
Bakersfield Now
2 killed in motorcycle crash with vehicle on North Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man and a woman were killed in a motorcycle crash with a vehicle Tuesday night in Oildale, according to California Highway Patrol. At around 11:07 p.m. the crash was reported on North Chester Avenue at Bancroft Drive, said the department. CHP officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene.
2 dead after motorcycle vs. car crash: CHP
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left a man and woman dead after crashing into a car Tuesday night in Oildale. The accident happened around 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP. A 50-year-old […]
2 dead in Highway 46 crash
Update: Two people have been confirmed dead, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Update: Westbound lanes of Highway 46 have been cleared and are now open as of 8:02 a.m. At least one person has died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger suffered major injuries in a […]
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
Bakersfield Californian
Local carriers test-drive new electric trucks
Monty Mann finally got the chance on Wednesday to test drive one of the electric heavy-duty trucks he's been hearing about. When he did, it was impressive in ways he expected — good acceleration, regenerative braking and a quiet ride — but surprising in a different respect. "It's...
sierranewsonline.com
All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains
SACRAMENTO — Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering...
Bakersfield Now
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
Bakersfield Now
Surveillance video captures crash involving Hall ambulance in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A crash between a white car and a Hall ambulance at a busy intersection left some injured in central Bakersfield Tuesday morning. According to a Hall spokesperson, the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens when it was involved in a crash.
Shafter Police, Fire, secure $6M for new substation
SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter secured $6 million in funding for a new substation for the police department and fire department at Gossamer Grove, according to a social media post. “We need it,” Shafter Chief of Police Kevin Zimmermann told 17 News. Shafter is a rapidly growing city with 2,400 new homes […]
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California City Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The officials stated that an unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and [..]
Warm temperatures expected throughout the valley
On Wednesday, Kern County will see warmer temperatures amid sunshine across the region. The valley floor will be warm and sunny, with a high of 91 expected in Bakersfield. Similar conditions are on tap Thursday. The Tehachapi mountains will reach 83 and the Kern River Valley will reach a high of 93 degrees amid sunshine. […]
New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
Hanford Sentinel
Stinson's of Bakersfield has served the Valley for 75 years
For 75 years, Stinson’s in Bakersfield has served the Central Valley with office products, furniture, and janitorial supplies for small and large businesses. “My father started our business after he returned from World War II in 1947 as a one-man shop and a retail store on Baker Street in Bakersfield. Over the years, we have evolved to be the largest independent upstart dealer in the San Joaquin Valley from Sacramento to the South,” said Ben Stinson, owner of Stinson’s.
2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
Stolen vehicle found, suspect arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, Porterville police say. Authorities say on Monday, around 9:16 p.m., an officer was in the area of Olive Avenue and Plano Street when he received a LoJack notification indicating that there was a reported stolen vehicle in the area. […]
