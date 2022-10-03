ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irion County, TX

ktxs.com

San Angelo Police Department hosting National Night Out

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is hosting a National Night Out tomorrow. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies in the area and the San Angelo Fire Department will have trucks and equipment on display for the public to view. There will also be information booths from local agencies, the Central High School/Lakeview Cheerleaders, hot dogs and drinks, a bounce house, a finger printing booth for children, a K9 display, a special performance by Fort Concho Elementary, and train rides provided by the Railway Museum of San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.

Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.
SONORA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

GoFundMe Established for San Angelo Woman Whose Leg Was Broken in Domestic Abuse

SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment. As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
LAREDO, TX
NewsBreak
Education
San Angelo LIVE!

About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death

SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more…
SAN ANGELO, TX

