Behind the scenes look at McGill Elementary’s KKME morning show
"It does not matter if they are in kindergarten or fifth grade, they pick up things from the show," said KKME director J.D. Ward. "There is a lot of things that even as a teacher I learn from watching."
Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday
This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.
UPDATE: SAPD determined no active threat at Lake View High School, classes continue as usual
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: Lake View High School will continue classes as usual after the San Angelo Police Department investigated the campus and determined there is no active threat at this time. The San Angelo Police Department is investigating another social media threat at San Angelo Lake View...
Koronazz Brings You 3 Country Bands Oct 7th!
Koronazz Event Center has a special show lined up for you this Friday, October 7th as they bring you three great country bands!!. Check this out...headlining the show is Mario Flores & the Soda Creek Band. You also get two special guest ...Gabe Garcia and Take 2 opening the live music.
This Texas City Is Getting Another Whataburger
A $2.8 million Whataburger is coming soon.
San Angelo Police Department hosting National Night Out
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is hosting a National Night Out tomorrow. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies in the area and the San Angelo Fire Department will have trucks and equipment on display for the public to view. There will also be information booths from local agencies, the Central High School/Lakeview Cheerleaders, hot dogs and drinks, a bounce house, a finger printing booth for children, a K9 display, a special performance by Fort Concho Elementary, and train rides provided by the Railway Museum of San Angelo.
ASUPD looking to identify a subject
The ASUPD is looking to identify a person suspect of recent theft on campus.
Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.
Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.
GoFundMe Established for San Angelo Woman Whose Leg Was Broken in Domestic Abuse
SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment. As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg.
San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
Goodfellow AFB issues statement on stabbing death of service member
Goodfellow Air Force Base released a statement on the Sunday stabbing death of a man stationed at the base.
If you see smoke coming from the area of Hwy 67N Thursday, here's why
SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you see smoke in the area towards Howard College Thursday (and maybe Friday), the City of San Angelo Development Corporation will be burning several large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park across US Hwy 67N from Howard College. Burning could...
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest 3 Local Suspects Involved in Fatal Fight at Whiskey River
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has arrested three local suspectss involved in the fatal fight at Whiskey River Saloon that led to one U.S. Marine getting killed. On October 4, 2022, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division applied for and obtained arrest...
Goodfellow identifies Marine who died in weekend stabbing
The identity of the Marine who lost his life after a stabbing on early Sunday morning has been released by Goodfellow Air Force Base
Man arrested in stabbing death of Goodfellow servicemember
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ray Vera, 40, has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation Oct. 2 in the Whiskey River Saloon parking lot, 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other men from Goodfellow Air...
Tom Green County jail logs: October 4, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death
SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more…
Angelo State University Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Theft
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University Police are searching for a theft suspect. Do you know the man in the photos below?
