Cape Girardeau, MO

Drone12: Cape Girardeau water treatment plant

You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau

Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Free bottled water/Boil advisory continues

Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Bill Emerson
Cape Girardeau hospital offering virtual urgent care service

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukies are moving up in the world. A Heartland Juvenile Detention center is a "A Facility in Crisis." Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death

In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
CARBONDALE, IL
#Mississippi River
Paducah woman charged with killing husband

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves.
PADUCAH, KY
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest

Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run

Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside. City of Cape running two rounds of tests of...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
CARBONDALE, IL

