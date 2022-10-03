The last time Hollywood tried a Super Mario Bros. movie it was a disaster. The 1993 film was sort of onto a halfway decent idea casting the late Bob Hoskins as the titular Italian plumber and Goomba stomping hero, but everything else about it was just weird. Envisioned as a sort of Ghostbusters thing, what you actually got was lizards in mafia suits and Dennis Hopper for once not being a very good bad guy. It lost millions.

