‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Kerrang
Check out the first trailer for the new Mario Bros. movie starring Jack Black
The last time Hollywood tried a Super Mario Bros. movie it was a disaster. The 1993 film was sort of onto a halfway decent idea casting the late Bob Hoskins as the titular Italian plumber and Goomba stomping hero, but everything else about it was just weird. Envisioned as a sort of Ghostbusters thing, what you actually got was lizards in mafia suits and Dennis Hopper for once not being a very good bad guy. It lost millions.
Kerrang
YUNGBLUD announces original film, Mars
YUNGBLUD has shared a new, official poster for his upcoming short film Mars. Starring Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as lead character Charlie Acaster, the movie is based on YUNGBLUD’s song of the same name, and he explains that it all came “from the idea that we could facilitate bringing characters to life by assembling a team of cast and crew that fully represent the communities whose stories we wanted to tell”.
