Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
Man shot during robbery in King-Lincoln Bronzeville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during a robbery in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police. The incident took place on Mount Vernon Avenue near North 20th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was standing in a parking lot when he […]
Suspects in South Linden gas station shooting arrested
ABOVE: A previous report on Marissa Jones and her family. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Tuesday the arrests of all five suspects in a gas station shooting in September that left a 33-year-old woman severely injured. Columbus police said those arrested are: Jawara K. Scott, 20 A 17-year-old boy A 15-year-old boy A […]
Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
Woman dies months after being shot into Columbus garage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has died six months after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, lying in a garage with two gunshot wounds on March 26. A suspect shot her at the back of a home near the 100 block of […]
Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
Police look for third person of interest in fatal nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Monday morning they are looking for a third person of interest who may be connected to a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m and found 30-year-old […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
sunny95.com
Man charged after child shoots self
COLUMBUS – A man is facing child endangering charges after a five-year-old boy shot himself in the head and a woman who died seven months after she was shot has become the 106th homicide of 2022 in Columbus. Tyonte Rakim Diggs, 24, was charged with child endangering after the...
Columbus woman sentenced for shooting at two police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who admitted to shooting a man, robbing another, and shooting at two police officers in November 2020 was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison Monday for assault and robbery. Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty in August to four felony charges including assault, robbery, […]
Second suspect in fatal Short North beating arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second of two men facing murder charges for the fatal assault of a man outside a Short North bar is in custody. Chrystian Foster, 32, was arrested Tuesday morning, according to court records. Foster, who turned himself in, is being held in Franklin County Correction Center I. Foster and 28-year-old […]
myfox28columbus.com
1 person taken to hospital after being rescued from Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after they were rescued from the Scioto River. Crews responded to the area of 1 Miranova Place just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the report of someone in the water just south of the West Main Street Bridge.
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
45-year-old woman reported missing near OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a missing 45-year-old woman. Heather Broshar, 45, was reported missing on Thursday after last being seen at Kenny Road and Woody Hayes Drive near the Ohio State University, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Broshar was wearing a dark green camouflage sweatshirt with pink trim […]
peakofohio.com
Sidney man dies following car/semi accident
A Sidney man was killed following a car/semi accident outside of Lakeview late Monday morning just before noon. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on County Road 52 and was stopped at the stop sign for the County Road 54 intersection.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He needs to face justice': Father of Short North bartender killed attends suspect's court hearing
Greg Coleman Jr. was hospitalized last month after being punched and attacked by two men outside of a bar in the Short North. He died about two weeks later.
wktn.com
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
