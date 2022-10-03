ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Week 7 high school football picks: Battle of the Knights goes to ...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. Due to Hurricane Ian, picks will run Sunday and Thursday this week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Palatka stays unbeaten; Sandalwood, Jackson roll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Hurricane Ian-forced nights of delayed high school football was a successful one for numerous area teams. Palatka kept its perfect season going strong with a 26-21 win over Tocoi Creek, moving to 5-0 on the season in its best start since Jim McCool’s final season in 2003. The Panthers were unbeaten in their first seven games that year. It pushes Palatka alongside Bradford in the District 6-2S standings. Those two teams meet on Oct. 28, a game that likely decides the district champ. The Toros (4-2, 0-1) are behind the leaders now in the district race.
News4Jax.com

Fore! New Stillwater Golf and Country Club tees off

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Northeast Florida is a golfer’s dream. The ability to play almost year-round and the region is packed with a plethora of both cost-friendly and challenging courses. The latest offering is located along a 3.5-mile stretch of Country Road 210 in St. Johns that already boasts three of the area’s most popular layouts.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville

Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
News4Jax.com

Savannah Bananas coming to Jacksonville next March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Savannah Bananas are coming to town. The team announced its 2023 World Tour, with Jacksonville on its list of 70 games next year. The team will play at 121 Financial Ballpark on March 4. The Bananas, who play a wild and theatrics-filled brand of Banana Ball on their tour, will play in 32 cities as well as their home park in Savannah.
First Coast News

Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
floridapolitics.com

Faith leaders back LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor

Five pastors announced they were endorsing Cumber in the race. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber’s bid for Mayor picked up a stack of endorsements from area faith leaders this week. The set includes Heritage Christian Center pastors Dr. James White and Dr. Terresa White, Divine Power Missionary...
Action News Jax

Apartment fire on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has a crew on the Westside where the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department just put out a fire at an apartment complex that’s under construction. The complex is located near Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. A JFRD spokesman said three buildings were...
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
