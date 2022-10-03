Read full article on original website
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
No injuries reported in Clay County School special needs bus crash in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Clay County Athletics partners with Jaguars, American Cancer Society to fight breast cancerZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
Week 7 high school football picks: Battle of the Knights goes to ...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. Due to Hurricane Ian, picks will run Sunday and Thursday this week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Unbeaten Bradford, Bishop Kenny move up in rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. It was published a day later this week due to Hurricane Ian and makeup games on Monday and Tuesday. New to football this year are the Metro...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Palatka stays unbeaten; Sandalwood, Jackson roll
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Hurricane Ian-forced nights of delayed high school football was a successful one for numerous area teams. Palatka kept its perfect season going strong with a 26-21 win over Tocoi Creek, moving to 5-0 on the season in its best start since Jim McCool’s final season in 2003. The Panthers were unbeaten in their first seven games that year. It pushes Palatka alongside Bradford in the District 6-2S standings. Those two teams meet on Oct. 28, a game that likely decides the district champ. The Toros (4-2, 0-1) are behind the leaders now in the district race.
News4Jax.com
Fore! New Stillwater Golf and Country Club tees off
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Northeast Florida is a golfer’s dream. The ability to play almost year-round and the region is packed with a plethora of both cost-friendly and challenging courses. The latest offering is located along a 3.5-mile stretch of Country Road 210 in St. Johns that already boasts three of the area’s most popular layouts.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jon Smith Subs coming to Jacksonville
Jon Smith Subs, a West Palm Beach concept, could open its first Jacksonville location in Windsor Commons at northeast Butler and Hodges boulevards. The city is reviewing a permit application for the 1,400-square-foot location at 4765 Hodges Blvd. at an estimated tenant improvement cost of $150,000. The franchise owner is...
News4Jax.com
Savannah Bananas coming to Jacksonville next March
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Savannah Bananas are coming to town. The team announced its 2023 World Tour, with Jacksonville on its list of 70 games next year. The team will play at 121 Financial Ballpark on March 4. The Bananas, who play a wild and theatrics-filled brand of Banana Ball on their tour, will play in 32 cities as well as their home park in Savannah.
A new fire station opening in the Westside of Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville is going to build a new fire station in the Westside of Jacksonville. A ceremony will be hosted Wednesday for the official news of the future Fire Station 75 at 10 a.m. in Wilson Boulevard and Firestone Road. Mayor Lenny Curry and...
Jacksonville school responds to controversial homework assignment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A private Christian school is responding after an investigation into a second grade homework assignment and a student being removed from the classroom. Action News Jax told you two weeks ago when a second grade student brought home a homework assignment that read, “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bath tub.”
Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
News4Jax.com
Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
Jacksonville community raising money to help friends who lost home in Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Jacksonville missed the worst of Hurricane Ian, but many weren’t so lucky. Now, from near and far, the Jacksonville community is coming together to help friends whose lives have been turned upside down. DJ and Abby Adams moved to Englewood from Jacksonville for a new...
floridapolitics.com
Faith leaders back LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor
Five pastors announced they were endorsing Cumber in the race. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber’s bid for Mayor picked up a stack of endorsements from area faith leaders this week. The set includes Heritage Christian Center pastors Dr. James White and Dr. Terresa White, Divine Power Missionary...
Apartment fire on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has a crew on the Westside where the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department just put out a fire at an apartment complex that’s under construction. The complex is located near Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. A JFRD spokesman said three buildings were...
News4Jax.com
Visit Florida aims to counter storm-ravaged images of state with new tourism campaign
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Images of storm-ravaged coastlines and ruined buildings have dominated headlines for a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall. It’s not the image the state’s tourism marketing agency wants to project to the rest of the country. As cleanup efforts continue in the hardest...
Students injured in school bus, box truck crash north of downtown Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fl — Just before 8 a.m. this morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a school bus that occurred on I-95 Southbound and 8th Street in downtown Jacksonville. A school bus filled with 35 students from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts collided into the...
First Coast News
Police: Man shot in the head Monday night in Wesconnett area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-30s was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the head in the Wesconnett area of Jacksonville Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident took place in the 5500 block of Cabot Drive, JSO said. Police were...
Missing boy in the Lakewood area has been found safe
ORIGINAL STORY - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing child. His name is Liam Clifton. He’s 7 years old and goes by the nickname Lee Lee. He was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday near University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive. >>> STREAM...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
News4Jax.com
JSO Dive Team pulls body from pond after witnesses hear man screaming at complex on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a pond on Jacksonville’s Southside Tuesday morning after witnesses called 911 when they heard screaming coming from the water, said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit Sgt. James Hopely. Witnesses called 911 around 4:57 a.m. after they heard a...
News4Jax.com
Driver falls to death off bridge after crash on State Road 200 in Nassau County, FHP says
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – After a U-Haul truck crashed Wednesday afternoon on eastbound State Road 200 crossing the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Nassau County, the driver got out of the vehicle and fell to his death, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the crash was reported about...
