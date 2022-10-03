Read full article on original website
Newington police blotter
Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, interfere w/ officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, violation of protective order. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16b, Newington, violation of probation. Doryan L. Baldwin, 39, 3512 Bayview Ave. Apt. Q, Brooklyn, NY, first-degree criminal trespass, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Tricia Jakubowicz, 42, 201...
Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent
PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency
NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
New Britain man nearly collided with state trooper, eluded police
A New Britain man was arrested Monday for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop after nearly striking a state trooper. State police on Tuesday said Christopher Nunez, 32, of 277 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested a day earlier on charges of engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, operating under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane and improper turn or stop signaling.
New Britain police blotter
Breisha Elnora Hilyard, 32, 118 Linden St. Flr. 2, New Britain, ill opn mv under suspension. Najee Jykai Lindsey, 20, 75 Wood Rd., New Britian, disorderly conduct. Joseph Rodriguez, 35, 467 Allen St. Apt. 404, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Enrique R. Fernandez, 33, 37 Madison St. Flr. 2,...
Oklahoma man had high-capacity magazine, machete in truck after leaving scene of Plainville car crash: police
PLAINVILLE – An Oklahoma man was found with a high-capacity magazine and a machete in his pickup truck after police said he caused a three-car crash in Plainville last week. Brandon Baker, 43, was found running in a wooded area that runs along the Pequabuck River following the crash, which was reported on Wednesday, around 12:42 p.m., in the area of Unionville Avenue and Dickman Road, according to police.
New Britain man convicted in 2015 robbery spree charged with violating probation again
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man convicted in connection with a 2015 robbery and car theft spree has been charged with violating his probation again. Marcus Collins, 31, has denied the most recent violation allegations after previously admitting to the first count of violation of probation. According to judicial...
Plainville police blotter
Haley M. Craven, 23, of 64 Vega St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with second degree burglary, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, second degree threatening and second degree criminal mischief. BonniAnn R. Stark, 52, of 10 Meadowland Circle, was charged Sept. 28 with third degree strangling and suffocation, third...
Newington police mourning sudden loss of off-duty officer
NEWINGTON – The Newington Police Department is mourning the sudden passing of one of its own. Officer Alan Tancreti on Saturday suffered an off-duty medical emergency at his home, where first responders and medical staff performed life-saving techniques to no avail. “Words cannot express the tremendous loss our family...
New Britain teen pleads guilty to assault charge in fatal pedestrian crash
NEW BRITAIN -- An 18-year-old city man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree assault during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. In exchange for the plea, charges of third-degree larceny...
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
Michael E. Barnett Sr.
Michael Edward Barnett Sr. "Mike", of Bristol, husband of Sharon Floyd, died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 1, 2022. To view Mike's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
Joseph A. Pascal
Joseph A. Pascal, 91, of Farmington and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Born on April 5, 1931 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Dominic and Palma (Maleno) Pascal. A Veteran of the Korean War, Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Hartford and his MBA from Brown University.
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away July 27, 2022. Surviving are two daughters, Anne Domurat and her husband Robert of Mystic, and Kari Hjerpe of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, Melinda, Benjamin and Christopher Domurat, Julian H. Currents PhD, and Maxwell Schroeder; several nieces and nephews.
Steven Pietrowicz
On Oct. 1st, 2022, Steven Pietrowicz, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Steven was born on Aug. 4th, 1959 to William and Gladys Pietrowicz. He was raised in Plainville along with his two siblings, William Pietrowicz of New Britain & Susan Pinkham of Colchester.
Berlin announces leaf collection schedule
BERLIN – The trees are just beginning to shed their leaves and the town is preparing residents for its annual curbside leaf pickup later this fall. Berlin Public Works Department announced its 2022 leaf collection schedule, which begins the week of Oct. 31 and ends Dec. 2. Residents who...
Two New Britain natives who rode bikes together as kids reunited to do the same now in their 60s
NEW BRITAIN – About a year ago two city natives ran into each other on their cycling routes and rekindled a friendship that goes back 50-some years. Jim Mason and Eddy Giungi rode bikes around New Britain together when they were kids. Now in their mid-sixties, they reconnected through the hobby since catching each other in passing.
Denise M. Carrier
Denise M. Carrier, 67, of New Britain, daughter of the late Albert and Julia (Croteau) Carrier, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Born in New Britain on Nov. 12, 1954, Denise faced many challenges in her life, as a child born with developmental disability. Dr. Edward Scheer counseled her parents after her birth stating “There is no treatment for her condition. Just love her.”
Halloween Trick or Treat Safe Zone returns to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District’s annual Halloween Trick or Treat Safe Zone returns this month. After a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, downtown New Britain will be filled with the rustle and bustle of little trick-or-treaters looking for goodies on Halloween night, October 31.
