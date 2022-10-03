Slime Rancher 2's early access launch, reviewed by Travis Northup on PC. Slime Rancher 2 is a fantastic and charming life simulator that still has lots of room to grow. It probably won’t surprise anyone who played the original, borrowing quite a lot from its predecessor while inventing relatively little so far, but it continues to be bewitchingly fun all the same. If this is just the beginning, then this adorable adventure could evolve into something very special – but for now, it’s just a highly enjoyable start.

