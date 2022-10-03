Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
PlayStation Leak Reveals Multiple Games in Development Including Death Stranding 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster
PlayStation fans were recently rocked with some major news about Guerrilla Games providing more Horizon content with a remastered version of the franchise's hit 2017 title. While Horizon Zero Dawn released around five years ago, it seems like Guerrilla and PlayStation are keen on updating its remake/remastered lists following the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1. Moreover, there have also been some rumblings about a multiplayer title in the works as well.
IGN
Super Mario Movie: Nintendo Announces a Direct for the First Trailer, and Reveals a Very Detailed Poster
Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation to reveal the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie – and has unveiled a poster with tons of tiny details to pore over. Coinciding with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, Nintendo will begin a livestream at 1:05 pm Pacific...
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Alabasta Trailer
Check out the new One Piece Odyssey trailer, which gives us a look at some more of the upcoming adventure game's story. This time, the Straw Hats find themselves reunited with an old friend inside memories of Alabasta. But will Luffy manage to liberate the desert kingdom?. One Piece Odyssey...
IGN
Need For Speed: Unbound New Screenshots Leaked Ahead of Reveal
Need for Speed: Unbound has been the main topic of discussion since a while now. We already know that the Need For Speed 2022 reveal trailer is all set to be release on October 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM IST. We also know that the Need for Speed Unbound trailer is reportedly a minute and thirty seconds long and it feature music by popular New York rapper, A$AP Rocky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Launch Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022. Players who digitally pre-order the game will be able to play its campaign up to a week early, beginning October 20.
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
IGN
Modern Warfare II Preorder Bonuses, Vault Edition and More Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the most ambitious project of Activision to date, is all set to release this month on October 28, 2022. Before the game releases, the developers have already held 2 beta weekends to let the players experience the title before release and also to iron out any bugs or issues plaguing the game. Call of Duty has come out and outlined the changes that will be made to the game post beta.
IGN
Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release
If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet - Game Overview Trailer
Watch the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer and get a look at four trainers' journeys in Paldea. See new Pokemon such as Lechonk, learn how terastallizing works, get a peek at character customisation, and more in this detailed game overview featuring lots of new gameplay. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon...
IGN
Dead Space Remake Reveal Set for October 4, 2022: Here Is How to Watch the Livestream
The highly anticipate, and arguably one of the most popular horror survival titles, gets its first remake on January 27, 2023. Recently we learned that Dead Space Remake found God of War as an inspiration and inculcated a one-shot experience with no cuts or loading screens. As we reach closer to the release date, a game reveal prior to that is imminent and it arrives on October 4, 2022.
IGN
ONI: Thunder God's Tale - Exclusive Trailer Reveal
In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods? ONI: Thunder God's Tale will debut on Netflix on October 21, 2022.
IGN
Slime Rancher 2 Early Access Video Review
Slime Rancher 2's early access launch, reviewed by Travis Northup on PC. Slime Rancher 2 is a fantastic and charming life simulator that still has lots of room to grow. It probably won’t surprise anyone who played the original, borrowing quite a lot from its predecessor while inventing relatively little so far, but it continues to be bewitchingly fun all the same. If this is just the beginning, then this adorable adventure could evolve into something very special – but for now, it’s just a highly enjoyable start.
IGN
Rabbid Rosalina
Rabbid Rosalina is one of the nine base playable characters you can put in your team in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. One of the New Rabbid variants of the Mushroom Kingdom characters, Rabbid Rosalina focuses on single target rapid fire mixed with crowd control stunning to benefit the team.
IGN
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
IGN
PlayStation Stars Live But Certain Users Are Facing A 2 Month Waitlist; System Performance Enhanced Through Latest PS5 Update and More
PlayStation Stars is a loyalty program started by PlayStation, where players can complete campaigns to receive rewards and digital collectables. They are also rewarded with points that can be exchanged for PSN wallet funds. Recently we learned that PlayStation Stars has a hidden, invite-only 5th tier which has been dubbed as 'Diamond Tier'. Players that reach this level will be rewarded with a legendary grade collectible called Level 5 Diorama - Bots Don't Breathe.
IGN
CD Projekt Red Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel, New Witcher Trilogy, a New IP, and More as CEO Co-Founder Steps Down
Polish video game company CD Projekt RED has announced a variety of projects that are under development for its various franchises including The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and a new IP. With regards to The Witcher, fans already knew about the development of the fourth title in the series codenamed Project...
IGN
Exclusive: Need for Speed Unbound Has Finally Been Revealed, And It Looks Very Different
A new Need for Speed will be arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this December, featuring the return of Criterion as the lead developer for the first time in close to a decade. Titled Need for Speed Unbound, Criterion's long-awaited return to the racing scene will utilize...
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Wiki Guide
Peach is one of the nine base playable characters you can put in your team in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is a versatile fighter, who is able to bolster herself and her allies with protective barriers while cleaving groups of foes with wide arcing blasts.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide
Kratos is the main protagonist in God of War, and its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. On this page, you will find Kratos' backstory in this game, what happened to him leading up to the events of God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actor -...
IGN
The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2: What We Think of CDPR’s Bold Roadmap – Unlocked 564
We kick off this week's show with our hands-on impressions of Gotham Knights. Then, we spend the bulk of the show discussing the 10-year roadmap released by CD Projekt Red – five Witcher games, a new Cyberpunk, and a new IP. Was it a good idea for them to be THIS transparent? What do we want out of new Cyberpunk and Witcher games? We talk about all that and more!
Comments / 0