While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO