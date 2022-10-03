ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Polygon

House of the Dragon changed Laenor’s fate

House of the Dragon’s game of succession is finally playing out in earnest, and as one might expect, heads are going to roll — at least metaphorically (though it being a Game of Thrones joint, probably also literally). In episode 7, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) make a strong play to, uh, ally themselves, and it comes at the cost of Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan).
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained

Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
TV SERIES
Polygon

What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is just the most obvious person?

Alright, let’s play: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sauron might really be Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and it might sorta be a missed opportunity if he isn’t. The thought occurred to the Polygon crew during his first scene — wouldn’t it just be interesting if the sole human to survive alongside Galadriel, who pulled her from the Sundering Seas, was Sauron, the big bad she’s been hunting for years and the scourge of (future) Middle-earth?
MOVIES
IGN

All Characters

On this page of the Overwatch 2 Wiki, you will find a list of all the Overwatch 2 Characters and their abilities. Formerly the second in command of Overwatch, Ana Amari is a Support hero who excels in dishing out long-range healing and damage. While her kit requires considerable accuracy, her ability to not only briefly incapacitate enemies but prevent them from being healed with Biotic Grenade can make all the difference in a fight.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IGN

The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It

Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
MOVIES
IGN

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Wiki Guide

Peach is one of the nine base playable characters you can put in your team in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is a versatile fighter, who is able to bolster herself and her allies with protective barriers while cleaving groups of foes with wide arcing blasts.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

DJ Octavio Boss Battle - Octobot King

This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 Story Mode Walkthrough contains tips for the very first boss fight of the game. This takes place after completing the final kettle in The Crater which causes DJ Octavio to appear in his massive weapon, the Octobot King L3.Gs. DJ Octavio Boss Battle. If...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War

While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
TV SERIES
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide

Freya appears in God of War, and its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. You will find Freya's backstory on this page, what happened to her leading up to God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actress - Danielle Bisutti. Please note that all the information on...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season

The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
TV SERIES
IGN

Pokemon Go Raids October 2022

Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dual Evidence Quest Walkthrough

Genshin Impact’s Dual Evidence World Quest is the second step of a long, three-part questline that's been added to the game in the version 3.1 update. The entire questline takes place in the Sumeru Desert, and Dual Evidence can only be started after Golden Slumber has been completed. Return...
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained

What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Marvel's Ironheart Explained: Who Is Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams?

When a number of new Marvel series were announced as part of the future slate of Disney+ programming, there were quite a few surprises for comic fans. One of the biggest was Ironheart. The series, described as the story of “the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.
TV SERIES
IGN

Ravenbound Mixes Open-World Action with Roguelike Punishment to Satisfying Effect

In the sea of roguelites at our fingertips today, it’s pretty easy to get lost among the procedural tides. Luckily, Ravenbound seems to have found a unique and ambitious take on the genre with an open-world action-adventure that’s filled with clashing blades, incredibly nasty bosses, and, of course, birds – because if I can’t turn into a bird and back into a human at-will, what even is the point? The massive map filled with optional random encounters to tackle and loot to claim is a gimmick that helped break up some of the more familiar roguelite elements, like repeatedly confronting bosses and steadily unlocking upgrades after each attempt. After several hours running around the massive, Scandinavian fantasy-inspired world and getting myself killed with my unrelenting curiosity, I’m definitely interested in seeing more.
VIDEO GAMES

