Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
House of the Dragon changed Laenor’s fate
House of the Dragon’s game of succession is finally playing out in earnest, and as one might expect, heads are going to roll — at least metaphorically (though it being a Game of Thrones joint, probably also literally). In episode 7, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) make a strong play to, uh, ally themselves, and it comes at the cost of Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan).
BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained
Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 Ending, Explained: Adar’s True Plan
The ending of 'The Rings of Power' Episode 6 takes a sharp turn for the Southlands, revealing Adar's true plans for Sauron's blade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Who’s bigger, Lord of the Rings’ Smaug or Game of Thrones’ Balerion?
When it comes to dragons, they say bigger is better, but who’s the most massive monster in the fantasy genre? Two names that immediately come to mind are Smaug, the last “great” dragon of Middle-earth, and Balerion the Black Dread, the personal mount of Aegon the Conqueror.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
Polygon
What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is just the most obvious person?
Alright, let’s play: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sauron might really be Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and it might sorta be a missed opportunity if he isn’t. The thought occurred to the Polygon crew during his first scene — wouldn’t it just be interesting if the sole human to survive alongside Galadriel, who pulled her from the Sundering Seas, was Sauron, the big bad she’s been hunting for years and the scourge of (future) Middle-earth?
IGN
All Characters
On this page of the Overwatch 2 Wiki, you will find a list of all the Overwatch 2 Characters and their abilities. Formerly the second in command of Overwatch, Ana Amari is a Support hero who excels in dishing out long-range healing and damage. While her kit requires considerable accuracy, her ability to not only briefly incapacitate enemies but prevent them from being healed with Biotic Grenade can make all the difference in a fight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Wiki Guide
Peach is one of the nine base playable characters you can put in your team in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is a versatile fighter, who is able to bolster herself and her allies with protective barriers while cleaving groups of foes with wide arcing blasts.
IGN
DJ Octavio Boss Battle - Octobot King
This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 Story Mode Walkthrough contains tips for the very first boss fight of the game. This takes place after completing the final kettle in The Crater which causes DJ Octavio to appear in his massive weapon, the Octobot King L3.Gs. DJ Octavio Boss Battle. If...
IGN
How a Plants vs. Zombies Game Died so a Star Wars Game Could Live (and Then Also Die)
In the second half of 2016, a small team of developers at PopCap Vancouver were gearing up for a presentation that would determine the future of their team, their project, and potentially an already-beloved franchise: Plants vs. Zombies. For the past year, they had been working on a brand new...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide
Freya appears in God of War, and its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. You will find Freya's backstory on this page, what happened to her leading up to God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actress - Danielle Bisutti. Please note that all the information on...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season
The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
IGN
Dual Evidence Quest Walkthrough
Genshin Impact’s Dual Evidence World Quest is the second step of a long, three-part questline that's been added to the game in the version 3.1 update. The entire questline takes place in the Sumeru Desert, and Dual Evidence can only be started after Golden Slumber has been completed. Return...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
IGN
Marvel's Ironheart Explained: Who Is Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams?
When a number of new Marvel series were announced as part of the future slate of Disney+ programming, there were quite a few surprises for comic fans. One of the biggest was Ironheart. The series, described as the story of “the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.
IGN
Ravenbound Mixes Open-World Action with Roguelike Punishment to Satisfying Effect
In the sea of roguelites at our fingertips today, it’s pretty easy to get lost among the procedural tides. Luckily, Ravenbound seems to have found a unique and ambitious take on the genre with an open-world action-adventure that’s filled with clashing blades, incredibly nasty bosses, and, of course, birds – because if I can’t turn into a bird and back into a human at-will, what even is the point? The massive map filled with optional random encounters to tackle and loot to claim is a gimmick that helped break up some of the more familiar roguelite elements, like repeatedly confronting bosses and steadily unlocking upgrades after each attempt. After several hours running around the massive, Scandinavian fantasy-inspired world and getting myself killed with my unrelenting curiosity, I’m definitely interested in seeing more.
Comments / 0