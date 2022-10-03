ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KMBC.com

Man killed in shooting Tuesday at KCK apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said officers were called just before noon to the apartments in the 400 block of Troup Avenue and found a man dead in an apartment. His...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
KMBC.com

FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
LEAWOOD, KS
KMBC.com

3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Olathe police safely locate missing 13-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. — UPDATE: Olathe police say that Brian Showers has been safely located. The Olathe, Kansas, Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old they believe is endangered. Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Brian Showers. Brian is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
KANSAS CITY, MO
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
Kansas Reflector

At Topeka Gun & Knife Show, cruel ironies fester amid aisles of weapons

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tim Bascom directs the Kansas Book Festival and is the author of two memoirs, two collections of essays, and a novel. Rain is falling, but 50 to 60 […] The post At Topeka Gun & Knife Show, cruel ironies fester amid aisles of weapons appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

12-year-old Kansas boy gets heart transplant after collapsing at school

OLATHE, Kan. (KAKE) - When a A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school, his teachers rushed to resuscitate him. KMBC reports Max Kotchavar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School Olathe when he collapsed and his heart stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.

Community Policy