Wichita Eagle
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
KMBC.com
The armed carjacking of a Kansas City high schooler ends in a high-speed chase with police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old girl was the victim of two different gun crimes Wednesday morning, including a carjacking at gunpoint in her high school’s parking lot. According to Kansas City Police and her mother Carol Ready, the first incident happened when Elnora Owens, 17, was caught in the crossfire between two people.
KMBC.com
Man killed in shooting Tuesday at KCK apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said officers were called just before noon to the apartments in the 400 block of Troup Avenue and found a man dead in an apartment. His...
Kansas family still searching for answers over 30 years since disappearance
Randy Leach disappeared after a pre-graduation party in Leavenworth County, Kansas, in 1988. Since then his disappearance has been a mystery.
KMBC.com
FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
KMBC.com
3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
KMBC.com
Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
KMBC.com
2 men claim they were wrongfully convicted because of ex-KCK detective's role in case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two men said they were wrongfully convicted because of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective's role in their case. Roger Golubski was charged with abuse of power and sexual assault in September. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney are in prison for the 1997 murder...
KMBC.com
Olathe police safely locate missing 13-year-old
OLATHE, Kan. — UPDATE: Olathe police say that Brian Showers has been safely located. The Olathe, Kansas, Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old they believe is endangered. Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Brian Showers. Brian is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around...
KMBC.com
Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
KMBC.com
KC man pleased teen daughter knew how to help wounded Excelsior Springs officer with tourniquet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old Oak Park senior is being called a hero after she helped an injured Excelsior Springs police officer by applying a tourniquet this weekend. "I still think that that she's very impressive," said Devin Donegan, of University Health clinical care. His daughter, Ava, jumped...
KMBC.com
Kansas planning $13k ground radar study for potential unmarked graves at Shawnee Indian Mission
FAIRWAY, Kan. — Kansas state leaders have drawn up plans to spend more than $13,000 on a ground penetrating radar study to search for unmarked graves of Native children at one of the oldest and most significant historical landmarks in the state, according to apartially signed contract obtained by KMBC 9 Investigates.
KMBC.com
2 South American students and researchers identified as homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two South American students and researchers have been identified as homicide victims at the site of a Kansas City fire early. Camila Behrensen, 24, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, from Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak streets in Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Center High School teacher placed on leave for alleged inappropriate text messages with a student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Related video: Blue Springs momsues Facebook. A Kansas City-area high school teacher is on leave, and police and social services are investigating after allegations surfaced regarding inappropriate communication with a student. The Center School District notified parents Friday that a Center High School teacher has...
At Topeka Gun & Knife Show, cruel ironies fester amid aisles of weapons
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tim Bascom directs the Kansas Book Festival and is the author of two memoirs, two collections of essays, and a novel. Rain is falling, but 50 to 60 […] The post At Topeka Gun & Knife Show, cruel ironies fester amid aisles of weapons appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
12-year-old Kansas boy gets heart transplant after collapsing at school
OLATHE, Kan. (KAKE) - When a A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school, his teachers rushed to resuscitate him. KMBC reports Max Kotchavar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School Olathe when he collapsed and his heart stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
KMBC.com
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead temporarily closing after the death of five birds
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A popular attraction in Overland Park, Kansas, is temporality shutting down after an animal-based avian flu outbreak. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead will be closed starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and all day Thursday, Oct. 6, after the deaths of five birds on the farm.
KMBC.com
Police temporarily close westbound I-670 near Grand Ave. after disturbance on the roadway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police temporarily closed a portion of westbound I-670 near Grand Avenue Monday in Kansas City, Missouri. Police reportedly shut down the road after an unconfirmed disturbance in the roadway. The specific circumstances of the closure have not been publicly shared. The highway reopened late Monday...
