ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Celebrate fall: 6 outdoor events around Atlanta

By Lesly Gregory - for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEl9J_0iKBwdDP00

Even if the weather is starting to cool down, that’s no reason to stay indoors in Atlanta. There are still plenty of local events that will entertain, get you outside and provide an opportunity to spend time with family members of all generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0mAz_0iKBwdDP00

Credit: Chris Hunt

Fall inspired events

HarvestFest and Scarecrows in the Square

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Free admission. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N Park Square NE, Marietta. mariettaga.gov/1258/Harvest-Fest

This annual celebration is packed with activities including Touch-A-Truck, a pie-eating contest, a costume contest and the Halloween Happenings kid’s festival. The HarvestFest Market is open throughout the day. It features local vendors selling handmade crafts. Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to bring the scarecrows put on display for the Scarecrows in the Square competition.

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade

12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. Free admission. Euclid Avenue, Atlanta and around L5P Community Center, 1083 Austin Ave NE, Atlanta. l5phalloween.com .

For a weekend-long dose of Halloween, Little 5 Points is the place to be. Featuring live music, a two-day BIZarre Bazaar Haunted Market, parade, monster hunt and ghost tours, there’s plenty to fill the weekend. The parade will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m., but you can spend Saturday following your Monster Map searching for all the monsters artists created for you to find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqWSQ_0iKBwdDP00
Family time

Chalktoberfest

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, October 9. Free admission. Historic Marietta Square, 99 S Park Square NE, Marietta. chalktoberfest.com

Sponsored by the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, Chalktoberfest combines the annual Chalk Art Festival with the city’s Craft Beer Festival. Local artists create unique, elevated sidewalk art pieces alongside delicious food and live music. The chalk competition is open to the public, and all ages are encouraged to participate. There’s a Craft Beer Festival Saturday where guests can sample more than 120 types of craft beer and 25 kinds of wine. Tickets for the craft beer event are $45-$50.

Stone Mountain Highland Games & Scottish Festival

Friday, Oct. 14 - Sunday, Oct. 16. Ticket price is $25 per day at the gate; children 12 and under are free. Daily parking pass is $20 in addition to tickets. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain. smhg.org

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Highland Games and Scottish Festival transforms the meadows of Stone Mountain Park. Here you’ll find pipe bands, Scottish sports, fiddling and Highland dancers competing in front of world-renown judges. Scottish food and drinks are available and attendees can purchase Scottish and Celtic items from vendors and artisans. In the Wee Laddies and Lassies area, the younger members of your family can participate in Scottish activities, crafts, and athletics such as the Scotch Egg Drop or the Haggis Hurl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPEJp_0iKBwdDP00

Credit: Courtesy of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau

Free outdoor fun

Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival

Noon-10:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. Free admission. Downtown Alpharetta, 20 S Main Street, Alpharetta. wireandwoodalpharetta.com

The Wire & Wood Festival is all about highlighting music’s importance while bringing more music to the community. Nationally and locally recognized singer-songwriters come together across six different stages throughout downtown Alpharetta to showcase their music. More than 30 different performers will share their original work, spanning a variety of musical genres.

Taste and Brews Fall Festival

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Free admission. Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Pkwy., Canton. tasteandbrews.com

Celebrating Southern music, drinks and food, this festival lets you sample all the flavors of the South while enjoying live, regional music. You can also purchase your favorite Southern treats to take home and enjoy. An arts and crafts market and a kid zone make this a family-friendly event as well.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter .

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 1

Related
Narcity USA

7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults

Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches

Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
TUCKER, GA
Atlanta News

The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup

This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marietta, GA
Government
City
Marietta, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Vegan Restaurants In Atlanta, GA

Atlanta’s food scene is well-known for various things, including prison tacos, strip club wings, local brewers, and great burgers. However, Atlanta offers an impressive and growing collection of vegan and vegetarian restaurants. This list of vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Atlanta contains options ranging from Chinese, Mexican, and Indian...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Arts And Crafts#Art Festival#Music Festival#Touch A Truck
atlantaonthecheap.com

FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall

Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
ATLANTA, GA
guitargirlmag.com

WIRE & WOOD MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES TALENT SCHEDULE

Alpharetta – Wire & Wood has announced the full entertainment schedule of national, regional, and local performers for the 2022 event to be held on Friday and Saturday, October 7 – 8, from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. The popular free admission festival will host thirty-four (34) performances on six (6) outdoor stages plus an additional seventeen (17) Music Match showcase performances at participating Downtown area businesses.
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta

Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
thehypemagazine.com

‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4

It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
secretatlanta.co

Conquer The ‘Trail Of Terror’ At This Terrific Haunted House In Buford

There’s so many awesome things to do over spooky season, and you’d be such a ghoul to miss out. From pumpkin spice to the scariest haunted houses, there’s something for everyone to honor Halloween in and around Atlanta. But beware, the following haunt is not for the faint-hearted, as Buford’s notoriously terrifying haunted trail is back and creepier than ever.
BUFORD, GA
DeanLand

Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
DAWSONVILLE, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy