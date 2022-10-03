Read full article on original website
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
7 Unexpected Things You Can Clean In Your Washing Machine
Washing machines are one of man’s best inventions. They make are life easier tenfold. No more scrubbing clothes for hours. Now you just toss them in and relax while the machine does all the work. But did you know your washing machine can clean a lot more than just clothes? Yep, that’s right. This marvelous machine can surprise you with how many extra things it can help you clean. That’s why today we are going to show you some unusual things you never knew you can clean in your washing machine.
