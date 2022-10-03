ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
7 Unexpected Things You Can Clean In Your Washing Machine

Washing machines are one of man’s best inventions. They make are life easier tenfold. No more scrubbing clothes for hours. Now you just toss them in and relax while the machine does all the work. But did you know your washing machine can clean a lot more than just clothes? Yep, that’s right. This marvelous machine can surprise you with how many extra things it can help you clean. That’s why today we are going to show you some unusual things you never knew you can clean in your washing machine.
Can I Ask a Dealer to Remove Its Branding Stickers From My New Car?

If you’re buying a car from a dealer, new or used, it will likely try to use you for free advertising. There are many different ways dealers try to use sales for advertising their branding. For some people, it might feel rude or awkward to ask for their removal. As a former dealer employee, I’ll tell you everything I know about dealer ad protocol and if it’s weird for a customer to ask these questions: Can I ask a dealer to remove its branding stickers from my new car? What about the plate frame or badges?
3 stunning ways that engineered stone countertops will enhance your kitchen renovation

Whether you’re moving into your first home or replacing existing countertops in a kitchen remodel, you may feel perplexed at all the options and different materials available. Unlike when choosing appliances, or even the colour of your walls, not everyone is so familiar with stone countertops, and they are a little misunderstood, with a reputation of not always being practical, or worth the investment.What some may not realise...
Stop using your foot or your fingers to lift that toilet lid.

Meet Randall, a man on a mission to sanitize the seat in your bathroom. Yes, we are going there, we are talking Fecal splash! While most of us clean our toilets at home at least once a week, and businesses clean maybe once a night after a long day of flushing, so there is a huge amount of fecal splash under the seat and lid in both of those environments.
How to clean laminate floors

HAVE you got laminate flooring in your home but have no idea how to properly clean it?. It's important to protect laminate floors from damage, so knowing what to use and what to avoid is a must - here's everything you need to be aware of. How to clean laminate...
Get funky smells out of your car

spraying fragrant deodorant inside the car(shutterstock/Hans.P) Cars can smell bad for various reasons, ranging from a pungent accumulation of trash to a potential component breakdown. It is always better to identify and eliminate the source of the odor, which could be your car's way of telling you something’s wrong. When left unattended for an extended period of time, this benign odor can become a severe health hazard for anyone who steps into the car.
