Bayonne, NJ

Knifepoint Robber Beats Fleeing 7-Eleven Customer In Bayonne: Police

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for robbing a 7-Eleven store customer at knifepoint then beating him when he fell trying to flee in Bayonne, authorities said.

The teen approached a 29-year-old man from behind as he was leaving the Avenue C store on Sept. 24, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The boy demanded that the victim give him all of his money and, as the victim attempted to flee, he fell to the ground where the actor proceeded to kick him and threaten to kill him if he didn’t surrender his money, Amato said.

The victim complied and the teen fled. Police ultimately identified the robber and arrested him on Sept. 29, police said. He was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of an imitation firearm.

Bayonne, NJ
