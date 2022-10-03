ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands Lose Power When Drunk Scientist Plows Through Yards, Shearing Utility Pole: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
George Hetrick, a map of the areas where he caused the power surge, and the utility pole he struck. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/George Hetrick @georgehetrick4; Google Maps (Street View, Satellite)

A 23-year-old man— believed to have been drunk— caused a serious crash and wiped out the power to thousands of homes in Lancaster on Saturday, October 1, police say.

George Benjamin Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was driving his 2013 BMW 535i when he "failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the 300 block of East Roseville Road" around noon, according to the release by the Manheim Township police department.

Hetrick's BMW flew off the roadway and plowed through "several front yards crashing into mailboxes and shrubbery. At one point Hetrick's vehicle traveled through a PPL utility pole, shearing it off in two places," Manheim Twp. police state in the release.

This striking and shearing of the utility pole disrupted power to thousands of residents for 10 hours, according to the police.

One home on Harclay Place reported having outlets stop working, and several major appliances destroyed.

On Roseville Road eight homes were affected by the power surge leading outlets to stop working, TV, furnace, stove, and coffee pot damaged, one homeowner's stove "blew up", and another home "will need to be stripped down to bare studs and be completely rewired," police say.

Hetrick "showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Hetrick refused to provide a breath sample and was sent a summons to appear in court on charges of DUI - General Impairment, Careless Driving, and Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed," police say.

Hetrick is a local Associate Scientist for BioPharmaceutical Microbiology, according to his LinkedIn, but he is known to the community as a popular high school lacrosse player who graduated from Manheim Township High School in 2018.

Stop The Lies Please
2d ago

Birthday) My father taken to one hospital and my mother to a different hospital by helicopter. My father survived, my mother lived for 15 days and died. Almost NO PUNISHMENT FOR HER MURDERER! I WAS HIT IN 1987 by a drunk driver, she broke my back. I had to learn to walk again. Still live in pain! She was not punished as the officer did not show up in court. Lived in PA and tagged in MD because she did not have to carry as much insurance in MD. It didn’t even pay for my car much less years of medical bills. Our family is not a family of drinkers. But we ARE VICTIMS OF DRUNK DRIVERS. 4 of us in 3 Generations. But still …. The punishment does not fit the crime. We pain the price in death, in lifelong pain and loss and financially. The drunk walks!

Stop The Lies Please
2d ago

Drunk driving is NOT A VICTIMLESS CRIME!!!! It is NOT a joke! It is not funny. He should be charged with attempted murder because had someone been unfortunate enough to be driving or walking in his path of distraction, they would surely be dead. My daughter (mother of four) lays in a hospital bed in my bedroom and requires 24/7 care, she can not live with her children. Because of a drunk driver hitting her at 115 mph broadside as he ran a light (suspended license and his third offense in less than 45 days). She will be forever critical. Three years and 39 operations and 4 1/2 MILLION DOLLARS IN MEDICAL CARE AGO. My mother in 1991 hit by a drunk driver, driving over 100 mph on the wrong side of the road, revoked license, blood alcohol.26, dead stollen tags, no insurance, out of jail for 5 days and already three pages of warrants for his arrest. Hit my father head on and then travelled back and hit my mother head on (she was following him home from my house. They had come for my birthd

Justa Fan
2d ago

There is nothing funny about this so please stop with comments that are insensitive. The laws are nowhere near tight enough to punish these people. The car is a weapon just like a gun. He managed to wound many people with his drunkenness. No second chances! Jail time right off the bat!

