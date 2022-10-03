ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.

The rankings were created by Niche.com.

Westport Public Schools came in first followed by New Canaan Public Schools and Greenwich Public Schools.

All three districts received an A+ rating from the website.

Bridgeport and Orange received a C+, coming in the bottom rankings of the state.

SHELTON, CT
