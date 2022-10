A man and a woman were shot Sunday outside a bodega in Canarsie.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Glenwood Road and East 105th Street.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and a 22-year-old man was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they recovered three shell casings at the scene, but no arrests have been made.