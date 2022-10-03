Fans Are Crushing Matt Rhule For What He's Saying About Quarterback Baker Mayfield

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers suffered another tough loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals. They are now 1-3 on the season, the only win coming against the Saints.

Mayfield couldn't even pass 200 yards passing and had just one touchdown with two picks in the defeat.

Despite another poor performance from the former Heisman winner, Rhule is sticking with Mayfield as his starter, which makes sense.

However, Rhule is getting crushed for what he said about Mayfield this Monday morning.

"Baker's always been a winner," said Rhule.

Sure, Baker Mayfield won a ton of games in college. He knew how to win at the collegiate level. NFL? That's an entirely different story.

Mayfield had some success with the Cleveland Browns. But the Browns as a whole were built to win and all Mayfield had to do was manage the offense and not get in the way.

Mayfield is now being tasked with leading the Panthers to success. It's not happening.

It's going to be a long season in Carolina.