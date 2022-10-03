Read full article on original website
Battle Creek company to get over $500,000 from 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday, October 5 that 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million are on their way to organizations that support technology entrepreneurs, catalyze innovation and fuel economic growth. One Michigan company in Battle Creek...
Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of a traffic circle in Lansing will close for several days due to a manhole cover repair. According to city officials, the southeast portion of the Michigan Avenue and Washington Square roundabout will close Friday. Drivers heading eastbound on Michigan Avenue will be detoured...
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
1 seriously injured in crash on Alden Nash at I-96
One person was seriously injured in a crash on Alden Nash Avenue south of Lowell Tuesday.
Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
Man accused of stealing logs from Clinton County property
Can you help sniff out an alleged trespasser and tree thief?
Man sentenced to prison in Wyoming Walmart shooting
A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for killing his wife's children's father in March.
Deputies, FBI track 1995 murder suspect to Mexico
The killing of a man whose body was dumped near a vineyard near Decatur more than 25 years ago was never a mystery, the Van Buren County sheriff said on Wednesday. They identified the suspected killer almost immediately. It was just a matter of finding him.
Michigan consumers warned of produce contaminated with human waste
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All of the implicated products are expected to be labeled under...
Longtime Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for Grand Rapids’ West Side seat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A longtime Kent County commissioner faces a challenger Nov. 8 in the race for the board’s 14th District. Incumbent and Democrat Carol Hennessy will square off against Republican Jerri Schmidt in the election for the county board seat representing a majority of Grand Rapids’ West Side.
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
Man faces kidnapping charges for taken Kent County teen to NC
A man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area after being arrested in North Carolina, deputies say.
