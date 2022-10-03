ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WLNS

Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
News Break
Politics
foodsafetynews.com

Michigan consumers warned of produce contaminated with human waste

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All of the implicated products are expected to be labeled under...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
LANSING, MI

