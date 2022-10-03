ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Watch: Gunman fires several shots at a man in Soundview

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A gunman was caught on surveillance video firing his weapon multiple times at another man in the Bronx Tuesday, police said. Shots rang out near Gleason and Croes avenues in Soundview at around 11:30 a.m. The suspect was walking southbound on Croes Avenue when he confronted an unknown man in […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Canarsie#Bodega#A Man And A Woman#Police#Violent Crime
PIX11

Pair of pickpockets steal wallet of woman, 75, in Brooklyn: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of pickpockets who stole a 75-year-old woman’s wallet in a Brighton Beach grocery store. The victim was inside the Tashkent Supermarket on Brighton Beach Avenue near Coney Island Avenue around noon on Sept. 14 when a man and a woman […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Gunman accused of fatally shooting Brooklyn man outside Brownsville Houses

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a man in the chest outside the Brownsville Houses in April, authorities said Tuesday. Harvey French, 51, was nabbed Monday afternoon and charged with murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. French allegedly shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man dies after being shot in the head in Manhattan: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a neighborhood shooting three days prior, according to police. Officers found Saladeen Cochrane, 41, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head on West 144th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard after they were dispatched around 10 p.m. Friday, authorities […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Armed, Dangerous Fugitive Wanted By NYPD, ATF Captured By Fairview Police

An armed and dangerous fugitive wanted by the NYPD and ATF had nowhere to run when Fairview police surprised him, authorities said. Alvin Eusebio, a 37-year-old ex-con, was wanted for shootings in Manhattan and Queens, as well as federal firearm offenses in Miami, when a colleague from the NYPD warrant squad told Fairview Police Detective Lt. Michael Martic that he might be in town.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy