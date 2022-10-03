Read full article on original website
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A gunman was caught on surveillance video firing his weapon multiple times at another man in the Bronx Tuesday, police said. Shots rang out near Gleason and Croes avenues in Soundview at around 11:30 a.m. The suspect was walking southbound on Croes Avenue when he confronted an unknown man in […]
