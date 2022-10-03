ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

ktvo.com

Ottumwa residents go outside for annual Healthiest State Walk

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowans across the state went out for a walk Wednesday, for the 12th annual Healthiest State Walk. The walk was created with the goal of encouraging people to go outside and be more physically active. This year’s theme is “Walk More. Connect More.”. It...
IOWA STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Pony in Macon County, Missouri Positive for West Nile Virus

The West Nile virus has arrived in Missouri via the horse population as a pony has just tested positive in Macon County per a new online report. The website Equus reports that on September 26, a pony in Macon County, Missouri tested positive for West Nile. They say this was confirmed by a veterinarian. The good news is that it appears they caught the virus in its early stages and the pony responded well to immediate treatment.
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Sullivan County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

MILAN, Mo. — Starting this month, the Sullivan County Health Department in Milan, Mo., is providing COVID-19 vaccines to children on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be available to children from the age of six-months-old to six-years-old. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children from the age of five-years-old to 11-years-old.
MILAN, MO
ktvo.com

Richard A. Fleak, 72 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Richard A. Fleak, 72 of Kirksville passed away Saturday, October 2, 2002 at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The son of Harold Robert and Henrietta Jane (Berry) Fleak, he was born February 17, 1950 in Quincy, Illinois. He was married to Helen Hodge and to this union two children were born, Kayelene and Kellie.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Specialized call center in Kirksville to hire 65 in its first year

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A new specialized call center in Kirksville is getting ready to celebrate its grand opening. Cooperative Response Center (CRC) now has its newest facility at 1901 South High Street, where it recently remodeled an existing building. The facility offers call handling for organizations in the utility...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Heartland band prepping for Parade of Champions

If you’re driving through Schuyler County in the mornings during the school year, chances are you’ll see them. Starting back in the summer, the Schuyler County marching band began practicing for their long list of events, be it halftime shows, concerts, and yes parades. Ahead of the upcoming...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri

Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Billie Joanne Morris, 58 of Brashear, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Billie Joanne Morris, 58 of Brashear, departed her loving family unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The daughter of William “Bill” & Darlene (McMurtrey) LaCore, she was born in Kirksville, MO on July 2, 1964. After graduating from Kirksville Senior High School in 1982, she married her best friend Richard “Rick” Morris at Hamilton Street Baptist Church on March 11,1983.
BRASHEAR, MO
ktvo.com

2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Tuesday

MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Burning brush pile outside Queen City sparks cornfield fire

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — A burning brush pile in northeast Missouri sparked a cornfield fire late Tuesday night. It happened on East Lone Pine Road just southeast of Queen City. Fire departments were called out just after 11:30 p.m. to property owned by David Anderson. Chief Carl Snider with...
QUEEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Memphis, TN, was born March 14, 1962, in Great Lakes, IL. The son of Marvin Wayne Reed and Janet Laske Reed. He passed away, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. Danny was raised in Kirksville, MO and graduated...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville skateboarder slams into SUV, injuring himself

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A skateboarder was injured Tuesday afternoon when he collided with an SUV in Kirksville. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cottonwood Street and Mohawk Drive. The impact broke the skateboard in two and dented the front driver's side quarter panel of the...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Milan man taken to hospital after striking deer in roadway with motorcycle

A Milan man was injured when the motorcycle he drove hit a deer four miles west of Green City on Wednesday morning, October 5th. An ambulance took 40-year-old Jason Howard to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The motorcycle traveled east on Route N before striking the...
MILAN, MO
khqa.com

Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
BEVIER, MO
kttn.com

Fulton man facing charges of burglary and auto theft in Livingston County

A Fulton man faces two felonies in Livingston County after he allegedly stole a minivan and other items owned by Grand Oaks on October 3rd. Thirty-four-year-old Andrew John Orton has been charged with second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, with no surety. An initial appearance in court was scheduled for October 4th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

