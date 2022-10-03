Read full article on original website
Ottumwa residents go outside for annual Healthiest State Walk
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowans across the state went out for a walk Wednesday, for the 12th annual Healthiest State Walk. The walk was created with the goal of encouraging people to go outside and be more physically active. This year’s theme is “Walk More. Connect More.”. It...
Pony in Macon County, Missouri Positive for West Nile Virus
The West Nile virus has arrived in Missouri via the horse population as a pony has just tested positive in Macon County per a new online report. The website Equus reports that on September 26, a pony in Macon County, Missouri tested positive for West Nile. They say this was confirmed by a veterinarian. The good news is that it appears they caught the virus in its early stages and the pony responded well to immediate treatment.
Sullivan County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids
MILAN, Mo. — Starting this month, the Sullivan County Health Department in Milan, Mo., is providing COVID-19 vaccines to children on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be available to children from the age of six-months-old to six-years-old. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children from the age of five-years-old to 11-years-old.
Richard A. Fleak, 72 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Richard A. Fleak, 72 of Kirksville passed away Saturday, October 2, 2002 at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The son of Harold Robert and Henrietta Jane (Berry) Fleak, he was born February 17, 1950 in Quincy, Illinois. He was married to Helen Hodge and to this union two children were born, Kayelene and Kellie.
Specialized call center in Kirksville to hire 65 in its first year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A new specialized call center in Kirksville is getting ready to celebrate its grand opening. Cooperative Response Center (CRC) now has its newest facility at 1901 South High Street, where it recently remodeled an existing building. The facility offers call handling for organizations in the utility...
Heartland band prepping for Parade of Champions
If you’re driving through Schuyler County in the mornings during the school year, chances are you’ll see them. Starting back in the summer, the Schuyler County marching band began practicing for their long list of events, be it halftime shows, concerts, and yes parades. Ahead of the upcoming...
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri
Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
Work continues on repairs at Adair County Courthouse with an early 2023 completion goal
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Tuesday, KTVO got a tour of the progress of the renovation project at the Adair County Courthouse. Most of the exterior work is completed, renovations on the third floor are almost done and crews are busy working on the new first-floor restrooms. Adair County Presiding...
Billie Joanne Morris, 58 of Brashear, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Billie Joanne Morris, 58 of Brashear, departed her loving family unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The daughter of William “Bill” & Darlene (McMurtrey) LaCore, she was born in Kirksville, MO on July 2, 1964. After graduating from Kirksville Senior High School in 1982, she married her best friend Richard “Rick” Morris at Hamilton Street Baptist Church on March 11,1983.
2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Tuesday
MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of...
Burning brush pile outside Queen City sparks cornfield fire
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — A burning brush pile in northeast Missouri sparked a cornfield fire late Tuesday night. It happened on East Lone Pine Road just southeast of Queen City. Fire departments were called out just after 11:30 p.m. to property owned by David Anderson. Chief Carl Snider with...
Missouri woman air-lifted to hospital after pickup strikes bicycle
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Chevy C\30 driven by Jeffery M. Mueller, 62, Bethany, was on U.S. 136 five miles west of Princeton. The pickup traveled onto the north fog...
Audio: Annual Missouri Day Festival kicks off October 13 with opening ceremonies
Missouri Day Festival opening ceremonies are on October 13th followed by a full day of events on October 14th and 15th. The weekend concludes with a car show. Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman talked about opening ceremonies taking place at 7 pm, October 13, at Trenton First Baptist Church:
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Memphis, TN, was born March 14, 1962, in Great Lakes, IL. The son of Marvin Wayne Reed and Janet Laske Reed. He passed away, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. Danny was raised in Kirksville, MO and graduated...
Kirksville skateboarder slams into SUV, injuring himself
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A skateboarder was injured Tuesday afternoon when he collided with an SUV in Kirksville. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cottonwood Street and Mohawk Drive. The impact broke the skateboard in two and dented the front driver's side quarter panel of the...
ATV fire outside Downing catches 2 trees on fire; embers then spark cornfield blaze
NORTH OF DOWNING, Mo. — What was originally called in as a hog barn fire outside Downing turned out to be something completely different. The Downing Community Fire Association was paged out shortly after 2 p.m. Monday to a fire on County Road 965, about six miles north of Downing.
Milan man taken to hospital after striking deer in roadway with motorcycle
A Milan man was injured when the motorcycle he drove hit a deer four miles west of Green City on Wednesday morning, October 5th. An ambulance took 40-year-old Jason Howard to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The motorcycle traveled east on Route N before striking the...
Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
Fulton man facing charges of burglary and auto theft in Livingston County
A Fulton man faces two felonies in Livingston County after he allegedly stole a minivan and other items owned by Grand Oaks on October 3rd. Thirty-four-year-old Andrew John Orton has been charged with second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, with no surety. An initial appearance in court was scheduled for October 4th.
