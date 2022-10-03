The West Nile virus has arrived in Missouri via the horse population as a pony has just tested positive in Macon County per a new online report. The website Equus reports that on September 26, a pony in Macon County, Missouri tested positive for West Nile. They say this was confirmed by a veterinarian. The good news is that it appears they caught the virus in its early stages and the pony responded well to immediate treatment.

