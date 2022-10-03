Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Time Revealed

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Get ready for another night game, BBN. Game times for October 15 were just released and Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Two straight weeks of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic? Yes, please.

The night kick also means the Keeneland/Kentucky Football doubleheader is in play. Prepare accordingly.

SEC Game Times for October 15

Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ESPN

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 CT on ABC or ESPN*

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on SEC Network

LSU at Florida, 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT on ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

*Network designation to be determined after games of October 8