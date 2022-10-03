ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Time Revealed

By Tyler Thompson
 3 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Get ready for another night game, BBN. Game times for October 15 were just released and Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Two straight weeks of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic? Yes, please.

The night kick also means the Keeneland/Kentucky Football doubleheader is in play. Prepare accordingly.

SEC Game Times for October 15

  • Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ESPN
  • Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS
  • Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 CT on ABC or ESPN*
  • Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on SEC Network
  • LSU at Florida, 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT on ESPN
  • Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

*Network designation to be determined after games of October 8

getnews.info

Kentucky Freshman Linebacker Edward “ED” McKee

Edward McKee is a football player that suffered an Achilles tendon injury a week before playing his first game for Kentucky. McKee said he will come back stronger. American Football is a dangerous sport, and even a minor injury can ruin a person’s career and dreams. That was not the case for Edward “Ed” McKee, who vowed to return to the field sporting a Kentucky dress next season after a critical injury occurred merely a week before his first game.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Ian Jackson updates recruitment; will be taking visits soon

With the class of 2023 starting to take shape, the Kentucky Wildcats are now starting to turn their focus to the class of 2024 and getting ahead early with some of the classes top prospects. One of those players is 5-star guard Ian Jackson. Out of the Bronx, Jackson is...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set

The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule

The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Big Blue Madness is a sellout

It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecountrynote.com

Dale Ann Bradley Issues Health Statement Following Cardiac Event

Lexington, Ky. – Over the weekend, Dale Ann Bradley was admitted to the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. It was determined that she had a heart attack and will need to undergo triple bypass surgery later this week. Due to the unforeseen circumstances, some shows will be canceled and/or postponed. Check the updated tour dates at www.daleannbradley.com.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
103GBF

Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WKYT 27

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Threat This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another fantastic fall day taking shape across the region as our overall weather pattern threatens to turn unseasonably cold in the coming days. This brings the chance for a freeze in here over the weekend with a colder blast lurking later next week. It’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Winchester man charged with assaulting TSA officers at Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 55-year-old Winchester man was charged Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration officers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to the indictment, Kelvin Portwood was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
