Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Time Revealed
Get ready for another night game, BBN. Game times for October 15 were just released and Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Two straight weeks of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic? Yes, please.
The night kick also means the Keeneland/Kentucky Football doubleheader is in play. Prepare accordingly.
SEC Game Times for October 15
- Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ESPN
- Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS
- Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 CT on ABC or ESPN*
- Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on SEC Network
- LSU at Florida, 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT on ESPN
- Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
*Network designation to be determined after games of October 8
