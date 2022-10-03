Read full article on original website
71 year-old Dothan man booked on rape charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces a first-degree rape charge related to his alleged attack, according to police. Albert Smith III, 71, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5th, after investigators of a case that occurred in the 1000 block of Cabot Street found “sufficient evidence” for Smith’s arrest.
Sources: Houston County prosecutor to be arrested
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson is expected to turn himself into authorities today after a grand jury indicted him on multiple charges, according to sources with knowledge. The specific charges are not immediately available but will be made public after Johnson is booked at the...
Coffee County couple sentenced on drug, weapons charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County couple is headed to prison after they admitted to federal drug and gun charges. James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release. They were sentenced Tuesday on pleas entered this summer. A federal grand jury indicted...
Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student. Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week. He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is...
Dothan man charged with kidnaping, domestic violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, 10/3/2022, at approximately 7:00 PM, officers were dispatched to the 2100 Block of Montgomery Highway to a male threatening a female with a gun. Officers contacted the female victim who gave details of what had occurred. An argument took place between the suspect and...
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
Second arrest in Elba shooting
Another fugitive captured in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another fugitive in a two-state double murder, as well as a person who helped him with evading law enforcement, are now behind bars according to Dothan Police. In a Tuesday press release from the department, officers with Dothan PD as well as U.S. Marshals responded to...
Dothan mall diamond theft suspects arrested
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say they’ve arrested two people for a jewelry theft Monday. It happened at a store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall. A male entered the unnamed store posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, he snatched several pieces and ran.
Coffee County couple arrested
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man who frequently uses social media to criticize police has hired a well-known Alabama attorney only hours before he could have gone to prison. Kevin Saffold, or Mr. KevTime, employed Jim Parkman who is profiled in the Netflix series Trial by Media for his successful defense of HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy.
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, police say one of...
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 3,2022, a man stole several pieces of diamond jewelry. The suspect entered a jewelry store in Wiregrass Commons Mall at around 2:15 p.m. He asked to look at several pieces from the display case. As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he...
Dothan Lodging Tax
Investigators: Shorterville man fired deadly blast from outside home
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. This is not the...
Multiple units respond to Geneva County home fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Geneva County went up in flames Monday evening. According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3. 1 of 5.
Geneva County Fire | 10/3/22
Fisherman found safe
