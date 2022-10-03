NC State football commits in action: week 7

Isaiah Shirley at NC State's Alpha Wolf Showcase.

NC State’s class of 2023 football commits wrapped up another week of their high school senior seasons over the weekend. The Wolfpacker put together all of the top performances from the future of the program.

On3 Consensus four-star cornerback Brandon Cisse

Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood High

Last game: Brandon Cisse and Lakewood lost at Camden (S.C.) High 41-13, but the four-star cornerback recorded three tackles and racked up 60 total yards on 6 touches.

Team record: 2-4

On3 Consensus three-star safety Tamarcus Cooley

Rolesville (N.C.) High

Last game: NC State nickel-commit Tamarcus Cooley and Rolesville defeated Raleigh Wakefield High 47-42. The defensive back recorded 7 tackles, with 3 solo, and returned one kickoff for 28 yards.

Team record: 4-2

On3 Consensus three-star wide receiver Kevin Concepcion

Charlotte (N.C.) Julius L. Chambers High

Last game: Kevin Concepcion and Chambers had a bye week.

Season stats: 13 catches for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns, 6 rushes for 63 yards and 1 score.

Team record: 4-2 and the No. 4 team in the state according to MaxPreps.com

On3 Consensus four-star safety Daemon Fagan

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage High

Last game: NC State safety commit Daemon Fagan and American Heritage defeated Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 21-2, allowing no offensive points. Fagan recorded 4 total tackles and recovered a fumble.

Season stats: 43 tackles (17 solo, 3 tackles for loss), 5 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions.

Team record: 5-1. American Heritage is ranked No. 13 in the country by MaxPreps.com.

On3 Consensus three-star running back Kyron Jones

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School

Last Game: Charlotte Christian and Kyron Jones lost to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School 24-10. Jones carried the ball 8 times for 42 yards.

Season stats: 739 rushing yards, 56 carries, 13.2 yards-per-carry, 160 receiving yards on 12 catches, 12 total touchdowns, 12 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss.

Team record: 4-2

On3 Consensus three-star safety Zack Myers

Asheville (N.C.) Christ School

Last game: Zack Myers and Christ School had a bye week.

Season stats: 20 total tackles (including 14 solo and 4 tackles for loss) and 5 passes defended on defense; 18 receptions for 402 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense.

Team record: 2-4

On3 Consensus three-star offensive tackle Obadiah Obasuyi

Alpharetta (Ga.) High

Last game: Alpharetta and Obadiah Obasuyi defeated Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry High 27-17, and the lineman recorded one pancake block.

Team record: 4-2

On3 Consensus three-star offensive tackle Darion Rivers

West Charlotte (N.C.) High

Last game: Darion Rivers and West Charlotte defeated Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell High 40-34.

Team record: 4-3

On3 Consensus three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley

Boone (N.C.) Watauga High

Last game: Watauga defeated Hudson (N.C.) South Caldwell High 56-7, and Isaiah Shirley recorded 7 tackles, 4 solo, and a sack. He also forced 2 fumbles.

Season stats: 36 tackles (21 solo, 8 for loss), 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 passes defended and 3 receptions for 26 yards.

Team record: 5-1

On3 Consensus three-star offensive lineman Kamen Smith

Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central High

Last game: Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry High defeated Wilkes Central and Kamen Smith 41-19.

Team record: 4-3

On3 Consensus three-star offensive tackle Charlie Symonds

Watertown (Conn.) The Taft School

Last game: The Taft School and Charlie Symonds defeated the Trinity-Pawling (N.Y.) School 42-7.

Team record: 1-1

On3 Consensus three-star quarterback Lex Thomas

Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High

Last game: Lex Thomas did not play in Heritage’s 28-6 loss to Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook High.

Season stats: The quarterback has completed 41 of 58 passes for 534 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 182 yards on 20 attempts and added 3 more scores.

Team record: 5-1

On3 Consensus four-star tight end Javonte Vereen

Havelock (N.C.) High

Last game: Javonte Vereen and Havelock face Greenville (N.C.) D.H. Conley High Monday night.

Season stats: The four-star prospect has scored 7 touchdowns, racking up 292 receiving yards on 19 catches and rushing for 3 scores (4 rushes for 28 yards).

Team record: 3-2