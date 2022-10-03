Read full article on original website
tspr.org
Apartments planned for upper floors of Burlington building
A housing assessment shows Burlington needs affordable rental units – and would benefit from revitalizing underutilized properties. So the city is applying for a $550,000 upper story housing conversion Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. That would help private developer Sky & Sea Properties renovate...
wvik.org
Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied
The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
977wmoi.com
Protecting Public Health and Property in Knox County
Projects and activities to protect Knox County residents and vital services will be the main topic of discussion at the Knox County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety Building Emergency Operations Center, 150 South Broad Street in Galesburg. The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public.
Iowa American Water breaks ground for new Davenport facility
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water has begun construction on its newest building. Located on Research Parkway in Davenport, the 41,000-square-foot facility will help the company accommodate its rapid growth. "We're currently in a 20,000 square foot facility, we've literally outgrown it to the point to where we're having...
wrmj.com
City Awaits New Mural
What will be the design on the former “Welcome to Aledo” wall? The mural once adorned the former Gun Report building in downtown Aledo. The script has been cleared with a new one on the way says Mayor Chris Hagloch. The “Welcome to Aledo” mural was removed last...
wrmj.com
Aledo Fall Clean-Up Days Week Of Oct. 17
The City of Aledo is offering its bulk pick-up service again for residents to dispose of their larger unwanted household items during this year’s Fall Clean-Up event. The city will be offering this service for residents to place their large unwanted items curbside by 4 a.m., Monday, October 17. Only one pick-up truckload of items will be allowed per household and residents are encouraged to use their regular garbage for smaller items to keep this service as cost-effective as possible.
Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
ourquadcities.com
Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen
After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 3, 2022
09/30/22 – 7:52 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Amber Rae Grooms, 38, of Wever, at the intersection of 48th Street and Avenue O, on a warrant for 5th degree theft. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/30/22 – 8:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
wvik.org
Stoltenberg vs. Cooper: The Race for an Iowa House Seat in N-NW Davenport
First, Republican Luana Stoltenberg from Davenport wants to ensure residents continue to enjoy their freedoms. Luana Stoltenberg has experience in business and has served on several nonprofit boards. If elected, she wants to improve public education in Iowa and ensure freedom of speech. Stoltenberg would also work to support medical...
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Pen City Current
LCHD Director issues warning for COVID spread
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Health Director Michele Ross encouraged residents again Monday to be vigilant with efforts to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Iowa COVID-19 tracker, the county is once again in "substantial" risk of spread. Ross said the county had 34 new reported positive...
Davenport woman dies after losing control of car in rural Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport woman is dead after she lost control of her car after hitting an embankment near Walcott Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Maysville Road...
25newsnow.com
Farmington restaurant owner convicted of PPP loan fraud
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The FBI and Federal prosecutors are continuing their crack-down on COVID Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. The latest guilty plea coming from a former restaurant owner in Farmington. Michael L. Patch entered a guilty plea on three Federal fraud charges on Thursday. Court records show...
KWQC
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
wrmj.com
Sullivan Makes First Court Appearance; Pleads Not Guilty
Aledo Police Chief and City Administrator Chris Sullivans enters “not guilty” pleas to the felony official misconduct and misdemeanor battery charges filed against him. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday morning in Mercer County Circuit Court. He was charged in late August following an Illinois State Police investigation involving the allegation “of a battery having been reportedly committed by Sullivan, in his capacity as Aledo Police Chief while conducting an arrest”. Sullivan posted ten percent of his $10,000 bond shortly after his arrest in late August. He has been placed on paid leave by the city.
