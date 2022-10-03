The City of Aledo is offering its bulk pick-up service again for residents to dispose of their larger unwanted household items during this year’s Fall Clean-Up event. The city will be offering this service for residents to place their large unwanted items curbside by 4 a.m., Monday, October 17. Only one pick-up truckload of items will be allowed per household and residents are encouraged to use their regular garbage for smaller items to keep this service as cost-effective as possible.

ALEDO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO