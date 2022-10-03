ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Game time, television announced for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoU9o_0iKBut1N00
Photo by Tony Walsh

ATHENS, Ga. — The Southeastern Conference and ESPN have announced the October 15 television schedule with Georgia and Vanderbilt kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET on The SEC Network. Auburn at Ole Miss will start at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Alabama at Tennessee will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, Arkansas at BYU will be at 3:30 p.m. ET either on ESPN or ABC, LSU at Florida will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and Mississippi State at Kentucky will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

When the Commodores come to town, it’ll mark the first time this season that Georgia has played at home in back to back weeks. It started the season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium vs. Oregon and played Samford in Athens the next week. The Bulldogs then had South Carolina on the road followed by Kent State at home and then Missouri on the road.

Georgia will host Auburn this week in the 127th meeting of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. That game is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET as the first end of a CBS doubleheader. Alabama and Texas A&M will play the second leg at 8 p.m. ET.

Vanderbilt last came to Athens in 2018. The 2020 matchup between these two teams didn’t take place because of COVID-19 issues within the Commodore program. That left Georgia with just nine regular-season games in the COVID-impacted 2020 season. Georgia went on to beat Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and finished the season with an 8-2 record.

Georgia won that 2018 matchup by a score of 41-13. That avenged a defeat at the hands of Vanderbilt on homecoming in 2016, Kirby Smart’s first season as the Georgia head coach.

The Bulldogs have beaten up on Vanderbilt since losing that 2016 game. They have won four straight and all in blowout fashion. Georgia grabbed a 45-14 road win over Vandy in 2017. It won big in that 2018 game and again in the 2019 season opener by a score of 30-6. Last year’s came, played in Nashville, was the worst of them all. The Bulldogs won 62-0 on the strength of 35 points in the first quarter.

As you’d expect, Georgia has a commanding lead in the all-time series. The Bulldogs are 59-20-1 against the Commodores.

Vanderbilt, in its second season under Clark Lea, has already surpassed expectations in 2022. The preseason over/under win total was set at two but the Commodores have earned three wins in their first five games. They have wins over Hawaii, Elon, and Northern Illinois. They have lost games to Wake Forest and Alabama.

The Commodores will play Ole Miss this Saturday with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET on The SEC Network. They had a bye this past Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts when Texas A&M could make a move on Jimbo Fisher

It hasn’t been the season anyone expected Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M to have, and the heat could get turned up on the Aggies coach in the near future. At least that’s what Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum of ESPN believe. Speaking about Fisher’s job security moving forward, the duo believes that while his buyout is massive, Texas A&M won’t be as patient as we think with their coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals how backup QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson have fared with more practice opportunities

If Alabama doesn’t have Bryce Young back for this weekend, Nick Saban and company will have some fascinating options against Texas A&M. Of course, Jalen Milroe came on in relief of the reigning Heisman winner last weekend against Arkansas, guiding the Crimson Tide to victory. After, there’s star recruit Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, who could perhaps get his shot if Milroe falters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s loss this weekend to Mississippi State dropped the Aggies back down after a pair of ranked wins. A&M defeated Miami and Arkansas after being upset by Appalachian State, but the loss to the Bulldogs brings their overall record to an underwhelming 3-2. With plenty of concerns swirling around about Jimbo Fisher, Paul Finebaum knows the real issue that has caused him to underachieve in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

ESPN ranks the 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Five weeks into the college football season, just 16 undefeated teams remain. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked them all, and there are some surprises on the list. Alabama is emerging as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State — despite coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 — ranks at No. 2 ahead of Georgia in Connelly’s rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#American Football#Espn#The Sec Network#Cbs#Byu#Abc#Lsu#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Bulldogs#Auburn#Texas A M#Chick
On3.com

INTEL: Ranking the contenders for 4-star Silas Demary, Jr.

Silas Demary, Jr. is On3s No. 8 point guard in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-5 four-star’s recruitment has been very tight-lipped and kept close to the vest, so the reads from within the industry have been all over the place. While recruitment took a while to get going for...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian's Thursday Zoom: QB notes, the Red River Shootout, and defensive standouts

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was available to the media over Zoom on Thursday, and offered several updates ahead of the Longhorns’ rivalry matchup with Oklahoma. Steve Sarkisian: “What an awesome opportunity to play in a fantastic game. This ballgame means so much to so many people. It’s a tremendous atmosphere not only for Texas and Oklahoma, but I think for all of college football. Extremely unique setting, one in which that in our profession, you want to make sure you take advantage of these opportunities and enjoy the experience.”
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

LSU pushing to flip an SEC TE commitment

The LSU football staff has been scouring the country for potential tight ends in the 2023 class, and on Wednesday, the Tigers made the move with a verbal scholarship offer to a current SEC commitment. Fort Worth (Texas) three-star Ka’Morreun Pimpton, a Vanderbilt committed, revealed he had spoken with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
On3.com

Updated On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

Between updated 2023 On300 rankings and a handful of top prospects around the country coming off the board over the past two weeks, a few moves have been made in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Below are the top 25, highlighted by two SEC powerhouses at the top:. 1....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Josh Heupel updates Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman's availability status for LSU game

Is in the midst of a rejuvenating season, but one player who’s missed some of the biggest moments has been wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Sidelined with an injury, the star wide receiver has been aiming to get back on the field for the home stretch. With a showdown against LSU looming large on Saturday, Josh Heupel provided an update on Tillman’s status for the SEC showdown.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Rece Davis explains College Gameday decision to go to Lawrence, pokes fun about other options

Ever since Kansas has gotten off to a hot, undefeated start to their football season Jayhawks fans have wanted two things, to be ranked in the Top 25 and get a visit from ESPN’s College Gameday. Both of those came true this week. Newly ranked No. 19 Kansas takes on No. 17 TCU this weekend in a noon showdown that will a feature a visit from college football’s most prestigious show. Gameday host Rece Davis spoke to analyst Paul Finebaum about visiting Lawrence this weekend, something that seemed improbable heading into the season.
LAWRENCE, KS
On3.com

Keys to the game: Michigan football at Indiana

Michigan improved to 5-0 with a solid win at Iowa, and the Wolverines haven’t peaked yet. The offensive line played its best game, though, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues to manage the offense extremely well. And Blake Corum … well, he’s taken his game to another level. The Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

NC State game predictions: Week 6 vs. Florida State

NC State did not dwell on last week’s loss to Clemson for long. The Wolfpack gave itself 24 hours and then moved forward. Florida State travels to Carter-Finley Stadium this weekend with the hope of bouncing back from its own week-five loss. Both teams are 4-1 this year, and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy