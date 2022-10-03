Game time, television announced for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Photo by Tony Walsh

ATHENS, Ga. — The Southeastern Conference and ESPN have announced the October 15 television schedule with Georgia and Vanderbilt kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET on The SEC Network. Auburn at Ole Miss will start at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Alabama at Tennessee will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, Arkansas at BYU will be at 3:30 p.m. ET either on ESPN or ABC, LSU at Florida will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and Mississippi State at Kentucky will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

When the Commodores come to town, it’ll mark the first time this season that Georgia has played at home in back to back weeks. It started the season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium vs. Oregon and played Samford in Athens the next week. The Bulldogs then had South Carolina on the road followed by Kent State at home and then Missouri on the road.

Georgia will host Auburn this week in the 127th meeting of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. That game is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET as the first end of a CBS doubleheader. Alabama and Texas A&M will play the second leg at 8 p.m. ET.

Vanderbilt last came to Athens in 2018. The 2020 matchup between these two teams didn’t take place because of COVID-19 issues within the Commodore program. That left Georgia with just nine regular-season games in the COVID-impacted 2020 season. Georgia went on to beat Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and finished the season with an 8-2 record.

Georgia won that 2018 matchup by a score of 41-13. That avenged a defeat at the hands of Vanderbilt on homecoming in 2016, Kirby Smart’s first season as the Georgia head coach.

The Bulldogs have beaten up on Vanderbilt since losing that 2016 game. They have won four straight and all in blowout fashion. Georgia grabbed a 45-14 road win over Vandy in 2017. It won big in that 2018 game and again in the 2019 season opener by a score of 30-6. Last year’s came, played in Nashville, was the worst of them all. The Bulldogs won 62-0 on the strength of 35 points in the first quarter.

As you’d expect, Georgia has a commanding lead in the all-time series. The Bulldogs are 59-20-1 against the Commodores.

Vanderbilt, in its second season under Clark Lea, has already surpassed expectations in 2022. The preseason over/under win total was set at two but the Commodores have earned three wins in their first five games. They have wins over Hawaii, Elon, and Northern Illinois. They have lost games to Wake Forest and Alabama.

The Commodores will play Ole Miss this Saturday with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET on The SEC Network. They had a bye this past Saturday.