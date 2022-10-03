Paul Finebaum predicts Georgia quarterback controversy, recalibration on offense

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Paul Finebaum has gone from championing Stetson Bennett as a Heisman contender to predicting a quarterback controversy in Georgia‘s future.

Evidently, the SEC Network host hasn’t been impressed with the Bulldogs signal caller’s performance over two close victories against Kent State and Missouri. Now, Finebaum is turning his eye to potential replacements at quarterback if Bennett can’t figure things out quick.

“We’re not creating a controversy here, but I can assure you Georgia fans will be creating this controversy. It’s as predictable as anything that’s ever been predicted. There’s going to be a quarterback controversy at Georgia if this continues,” stated Finebaum. “Just — I’m calming down now on Stetson Bennett for Heisman. … That was pretty depressing to watch Georgia these last two weeks. Nobody can sell me on Saturday night in Como. That is not one of the most feared places in college football. It’s a pretty — Eli Drinkwitz, give him credit, he’s going to get the award this year for some of the best losses in college football this year. He’s got two in a row, and whether he can continue or not I don’t know, but Georgia better recalibrate their offense.

“I think Kirby, Kirby indicated that he needs to get some receivers back. Now, I might play around with the quarterback situation too when he gets a chance, and he will get that chance against Auburn this week.”

If Finebaum were to see a quarterback chance come to fruition, Bennett would likely be replaced by either redshirt sophomore Carson Beck, or redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff. Beck, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, hasn’t seen more than mop-up duty, while Vandagriff, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021, has never completed a pass at the college level.

Regardless, Bennett still has great numbers on the season, completing 116 of 167 pass attempts for 1,536 passing yards and five touchdowns to one interception. Additionally, he’s made more noise than ever with his legs, rushing for four touchdowns, as well.

While a Heisman may not be in the cards for Stetson Bennett, he’s by far the most qualified to lead Georgia in their pursuit of back-to-back titles. While a quarterback change may sound nice after two dud offensive performances by the Bulldogs, the grass isn’t always greener.